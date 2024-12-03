Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on a Grand National Tour

A day after his surprise album “GNX” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Kendrick Lamar announced that he and SZA will be going on a 2025 stadium tour across North America. This tour will begin after his scheduled Super Bowl halftime performance. Between April and June of 2025, the Grand National Tour will visit 19 stadiums throughout North America, including Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29. Tickets will go on sale on grandnationaltour.com on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., there will be a special Cash App Visa Card pre-sale.

In November, Kendrick Lamar broke the internet when he released his most recent album, “GNX,” shocking fans everywhere. Following its release, the album beat out the “Wicked” movie soundtrack to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. According to Luminate, Lamar’s “GNX” sold 319,000 album sales and was his fourth consecutive No. 1 album, his fifth overall.

It’s been an amazing two weeks for Kendrick since he released “GNX.” The album officially debuted at No. 1 and a lot of the songs there performed well individually. This week he owns seven of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including “Squabble Up” at No. 1; “TV Off” at No. 2; “Luther” at No. 3; “Wacced Out Murals” at No. 4; “Hey Now” at No. 5; “Reincarnated” at No. 7; and “Man at the Garden” at No. 10. He also got another major win this morning as Apple Music released its yearly replay, data about the top-performing songs on Apple Music over the past calendar year, and Lamar’s “Not Like Us” topped the chart as the best song of the year.

How many more wins will Kendrick collect this year?