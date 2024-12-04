Famed jeweler slams Kendrick Lamar’s latest album

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller sparked controversy after revealing he skipped every track on Kendrick Lamar’s new album “GNX” during his “Cold As Ice” podcast.

The critique surprised fans given Baller’s previous support of Lamar, including designing a $60,000 cross the rapper wore during his “Pop Out” Juneteenth concert.

“I’ma keep it all the way a buck,” Baller said. “I skipped every song, dog. I just can’t.”

Baller denied his opinion stemmed from Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake. “It’s got nothing to do with f——— Drake,” he stated.

The jeweler’s comments triggered social media debate about loyalty in hip-hop, with some fans questioning his criticism of a fellow California artist.

His stance marks a sharp reversal from 2023, when he celebrated Lamar wearing his custom jewelry design. “LA went crazy tonight. And Dot had my ice around his neck all night. $600K cross shuts it down,” Baller posted then.

Industry observers note the incident highlights evolving dynamics between artists and their collaborators in the digital age.

The criticism comes amid heightened scrutiny of artist relationships on social media platforms, where support between collaborators is often expected.

Music critics suggest the backlash reflects broader tensions about authenticity and loyalty in contemporary hip-hop culture.

Neither Lamar nor his management have responded to Baller’s comments. The jeweler continues engaging with critics on social media.

Entertainment analysts note this represents a rare public critique from an industry insider who previously maintained close professional ties with Lamar.

The situation has reignited discussions about expectations of unconditional support within hip-hop’s creative community.