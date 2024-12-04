Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony 2024

The Christmas season officially kicks off with the much-anticipated tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. This year, the event promises to be a dazzling affair, with Kelly Clarkson returning to host the iconic “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special.

How to watch the ceremony

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on NBC. For viewers who prefer streaming, Peacock will also carry the two-hour special. The broadcast will feature an array of musical performances, culminating in the lighting of the breathtaking Christmas tree adorned with tens of thousands of lights.

For those who want a deeper experience, NBC will air an additional hour of live coverage from Rockefeller Center, hosted by Mario Lopez and NBC New York anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. Spanish-speaking audiences can tune in to the simulcast on Telemundo, titled Navidades en Rockefeller Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Attending the ceremony in person

For those wishing to experience the event in person, the area surrounding Rockefeller Center is open to the public. Visitors can purchase tickets for a special photo opportunity with the tree or opt for VIP tickets for an exclusive view from a normally restricted area. Since temperatures are expected to be colder than usual with a chance of snow, it’s essential to bundle up and come prepared for the winter chill.

What to expect from the tree

This year’s tree is an impressive 74-foot-tall Norway spruce sourced from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts—the first time a tree from this state has been featured since 1959. Weighing around 11 tons, the tree will be adorned with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and will be crowned with a Swarovski star designed by renowned architect Daniel Libeskind.

Star-studded performances

The event will be filled with a star-studded lineup of performances, sure to make this year’s celebration a memorable one. Expect musical performances from the Backstreet Boys, Jennifer Hudson, country duo Dan + Shay, Broadway star Megan Hilty, and Latin pop sensation Thalia. The world-famous Radio City Rockettes will also take the stage, adding even more excitement to the festivities. NBC News’ TODAY show anchors will also make appearances, ensuring a festive atmosphere throughout the evening.

The tree’s journey

The journey of this year’s tree is a heartwarming story. It was planted in 1967 by newlyweds Earl Albert and his late wife, Leslie. After the holiday season, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, where its wood will be repurposed to help build homes for those in need. Earl Albert, despite facing health challenges, has shared his hopes of attending the lighting ceremony in person, making the tree’s story even more special.

A rich tradition

The Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony holds a special place in holiday history. The tradition began in 1931 when workers erected the first tree at the construction site of the landmark, and the lighting ceremony followed just two years later. The event was first televised in 1951, quickly becoming a cherished holiday tradition for millions of viewers around the world.

Viewing the tree after the ceremony

After the lighting ceremony, the tree will remain illuminated daily from 5 a.m. to midnight until mid-January. On Christmas Eve, it will shine bright for 24 hours, spreading holiday cheer, while on New Year’s Eve, the lights will turn off early at 9 p.m. to allow for the celebrations in nearby Times Square.

Whether you watch the ceremony from the comfort of your home or experience the magic in person, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting is a beloved tradition that brings joy and festive spirit to all. Don’t miss this enchanting event as it marks the beginning of the holiday season!