Boston mayor launches $500K grants to empower Black men and boys

In a significant move to uplift the Black community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the launch of the third installment of the Community Empowerment grants program. This initiative, in partnership with the Office of Black Male Advancement, aims to distribute $500,000 in funding to local nonprofits dedicated to empowering Black men in Boston.

Understanding the Community Empowerment grants

The Community Empowerment grants program is designed to support organizations that focus on various critical areas affecting Black men and boys. According to a press release from the city, the program will concentrate on seven key focus areas: mentoring and out-of-school time, youth and young adult pathways, housing mobility, economic inclusion and wealth-building, workforce training and development, fatherhood engagement, mental health and wellness.

Wu expressed her gratitude for the Office of Black Male Advancement’s efforts. “These grants will support organizations in expanding their work and amplifying their impact across the city’s neighborhoods,” she stated, per boston.gov. This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering comprehensive programming that uplifts Black men and boys throughout Boston.

Building capacity for lasting change

Entering its third consecutive year, the grant program not only provides financial support but also offers personalized coaching, nonprofit training courses and expert resources to selected organizations. This dual approach aims to enhance immediate impact while building long-term capacity within these nonprofits.

Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “The third year of our Community Empowerment Small Grants represents a commitment to build stronger, more resilient communities by investing in organizations that uplift our Black men and boys.” By pairing grants with capacity-building support, the program seeks to create sustainable change and foster lasting opportunities across Boston’s neighborhoods.

Voices from the community

Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Office of Black Male Advancement, emphasized the program’s significance, noting, “For three years, our Office has supported local organizations doing critical work in Boston neighborhoods. On a daily basis, their direct impact is felt within our communities.” This statement underscores the importance of investing in systemic efforts to create lasting change for Black men and boys in Boston.

Application process and eligibility

Organizations interested in applying for the Community Empowerment grants can submit their applications until Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Eligible organizations may request up to $20,000 in financial support, provided they are based in Boston and have a proven track record of positively impacting Black men and boys.

For more information on the application process and eligibility criteria, interested parties can click here.

The Community Empowerment grants program is a vital step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by Black men and boys in Boston. By providing financial resources and support to local nonprofits, the city is fostering an environment where these organizations can thrive and make a meaningful impact in their communities. As Boston continues to prioritize equity and inclusion, initiatives like these are essential for building a brighter future for all residents.