Why does Kris Jenner feel ‘outnumbered’ every Christmas?

Kris Jenner always realizes she is “outnumbered” at Christmas.

The 69-year-old matriarch has 13 grandchildren in total and admitted that it is mostly during the festive period that she has to “take a breath” but can never “control the chaos” in the end. This celebration marks a significant milestone as her family has more than doubled in size over the past decade.

“I just have to take a deep breath and realize I’m outnumbered. There are 13 of them! You can’t control that kind of chaos. It’s so much fun,” she told People. Family gatherings at the Jenner household have become increasingly elaborate as the family continues to grow.

“I’m just such a holiday girl. I mean, I’m just obsessed with celebrating every holiday.” Her passion for celebrations has been well-documented throughout the family’s reality TV shows, spanning over 15 years of holiday specials.

The ‘Kardashians‘ star is grandmother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, Reign, nine, as well as Rocky, 13 months, through her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, as well as North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, six, and five-year-old Psalm through her second daughter Kim Kardashian. Each grandchild has brought their own unique personality to the family’s holiday traditions.

Her only son, Rob Kardashian is father to eight-year-old Dream whilst Khloe Kardashian is mother to True, six, and two-year-old Tatum. The family’s holiday celebrations have evolved to accommodate the growing number of little ones.

Kris’ youngest daughter Kylie Jenner has Stormi, six, and two-year-old Aire. The family’s holiday gatherings now span three generations, creating new memories and traditions.

The reality TV star noted that Christmas has been such a “big deal” in her family for generations, and she recently uncovered a number of treasures from her childhood. These discoveries highlight the family’s long-standing commitment to creating magical holiday experiences.

“It was always such a big deal in my house. The same was true for my mom, my dad, my grandmother. I actually just finished decorating my mom’s house for Christmas and pulling things out of a storage bin and going through things that meant so much to me as a child,” she revealed, showcasing how holiday traditions have been passed down through generations.

“It was such an amazing emotional memory.” The sentimental value of these family traditions has only grown stronger as her own family has expanded.

Nowadays, Kris invites the whole family round to her house and they still continue to go all out with extravagant gift giving. Her home has become the central gathering place for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan during the holiday season.

“We spend Christmas morning at my house,” she shared, highlighting the importance of maintaining family traditions despite their busy schedules and individual commitments.

“We go for it. We go really hard. I kind of walk around with paper towels and my universal cleaner at all times. I’ve always done it. The rest of the family, they’re used to me. Khloe and I are the counter wipers!” This attention to detail has become a running joke within the family.

