Snoop Dogg celebrates granddaughter’s return from hospital

Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter is home from hospital. The arrival marks a joyous milestone for the family after months of medical care following her premature birth.

The ‘Gin and Juice’ hitmaker’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiance Wayne Deuce welcomed their first child into the world on 28 February while she was only 25 weeks pregnant, but after being under the care of a NICU, the tot has been allowed to go home with her family. This homecoming is particularly meaningful given the challenges associated with premature births at such an early stage of pregnancy.

“That’s my baby, Tiny C. She just brought home my granddaughter,” Snoop – who also has sons Cordé, 30, and Cordell, 28, with wife Shante Broadus, as well as son Julian, 26, with Laurie Helmond – said speaking to E! News. The music legend has been vocal about his love for family throughout his decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Snoop is looking forward to celebrating 25-year-old Cori‘s first Mother’s Day next month. The holiday will hold special significance after the family’s challenging journey with the premature birth.

“Hopefully we’re gonna do something special. You know what we do, we spontaneous in my house. What we try to do is keep love in the air seven days a week. So, no matter if it’s Mother’s Day or not, we always got love in there,” he added. Snoop’s emphasis on family values has been a consistent theme throughout his successful career spanning over three decades.

After announcing she had given birth, Cori admitted she had “cried and cried” after she had been urged to undergo a caesarean section due to a medical issue. Emergency procedures are common in cases with premature births, especially when maternal health complications arise.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” Cori wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl’s foot. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me [prayer emoji]. (sic)” The emotional post garnered significant support from fans and family alike.

The reality star also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself on the operating table. Her transparency about the medical journey has resonated with many followers dealing with similar pregnancy complications.

“1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above,” she wrote. Recovery while caring for a premature infant presents additional challenges for new mothers in similar situations.

And in a second post, she explained doctors had warned her she was developing HELLP syndrome, which is described as a “life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia”. This serious condition requires immediate medical intervention.

“Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas… Whole time I was developing “HELLP SYNDROME” which is very severe and can even cause death if untreated.. doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days it would’ve been really bad. Ladies please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TIK TOK (talking to myself lowkey) (sic)” Her warning about trusting medical professionals over social media advice has been praised by many healthcare advocates.

In January 2024, Cori – who was diagnosed with autoimmune condition lupus as a child and has battled with depression – was hospitalized after suffering a stroke at ‘The Underdoggs’ premiere. Her ongoing health challenges make this successful birth and homecoming even more remarkable.

The family’s journey highlights the challenges of high-risk pregnancies and the importance of medical intervention. The extended NICU stay reflects the specialized care needed for infants born significantly premature, making this homecoming a meaningful milestone in the baby’s development.

Throughout this challenging time, Snoop has maintained his characteristic positivity while supporting his daughter and new granddaughter. His public celebration of this family milestone reflects the rapper’s well-documented dedication to family values despite his busy career in music, television, and business ventures.

Medical experts often note that premature babies require ongoing developmental monitoring, but success stories like this provide hope for families experiencing similar situations. The support of extended family, like Snoop’s involvement, is considered beneficial in these challenging medical circumstances.