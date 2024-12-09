Shawn Gibbs returns to NC A&T as head football coach

North Carolina A&T University has made a significant move in its football program by hiring Shawn Gibbs as the new head coach. This decision comes just days after the university parted ways with former head coach Vincent Brown. Gibbs, who previously served as an assistant coach at Texas A&M for 11 seasons, is set to officially take the reins on Dec. 18.

Gibbs’ impressive coaching background

Gibbs brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in the coaching community. Earl M. Hilton, the director of athletics at NC A&T, expressed excitement about Gibbs’ return, highlighting his impressive coaching history and the respect he commands from players. Hilton stated in a press release, “It is obvious he finds a way to get the best out of his players. Coach Gibbs understands the challenge ahead and has great enthusiasm and passion for North Carolina A&T.” This enthusiasm is crucial as the program looks to rebuild after a challenging season.

A legacy of success at NC A&T

During his previous tenure at NC A&T, Gibbs played a pivotal role in establishing the university’s reputation as “Running Back U.” He coached standout players, including former All-Pro Tarik Cohen, who set the conference record for rushing yards in a season. Cohen’s success led to his selection in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, showcasing Gibbs’ ability to develop talent.

A dream come true for Gibbs

Gibbs expressed his excitement about returning to NC A&T, calling the opportunity a dream come true. He stated, “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community with such a special place in our hearts.” His gratitude extended to Chancellor James R. Martin II, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton, and the Board of Trustees for entrusting him with the leadership of the football program.

Turning around the program

Gibbs’ most recent coaching experience was at Fort Valley State, where he served as head coach for three years. During his time there, he compiled an impressive 22-9 overall record and a 17-6 record in conference play. This track record positions him well to revitalize a struggling NC A&T team that finished last season with a disappointing 1-11 overall record and an 0-8 mark in MEAC play.

Looking ahead

As Gibbs prepares to take on this new challenge, the NC A&T community is hopeful for a turnaround in the football program. His return is not just a homecoming; it symbolizes a renewed commitment to excellence and a bright future for Aggie football. With Gibbs at the helm, fans are optimistic that the team will reclaim its competitive edge and restore its legacy in college football.

Gibbs’ hiring as the head football coach at North Carolina A&T marks a new chapter for the program. His extensive experience, successful track record and deep connection to the university make him an ideal candidate to lead the Aggies back to prominence. As the official introduction approaches, excitement builds among players, fans and the entire NC A&T community.