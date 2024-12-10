5 essential tips to preserve your silk press this season

As the cooler months of fall and winter approach, many of us are excited to embrace the silk press hairstyle. With less humidity in the air, it seems like the perfect time to flaunt those bouncy, shiny locks without the fear of them wilting away. However, just because the weather is more forgiving doesn’t mean we can neglect the care our hair needs to maintain that gorgeous silk press. Pro hair artist Lurissa Ingrid, who has styled celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Ebonee Davis, shared her top five tips to ensure your silk press lasts longer than just a couple of days.

1. Use the right shampoo

Before you even think about booking your silk press appointment, it’s crucial to start with a clean slate. A well-cleansed scalp and hair shaft are essential for a long-lasting silk press. Ingrid recommends using a clarifying shampoo to remove any oils, waxes or styling products that may have built up in your hair. If your hair is feeling dry, opt for a moisturizing shampoo to lock in hydration before styling.

2. Deep condition and use leave-in products

Conditioning your hair is a non-negotiable step before getting a silk press. A good conditioner not only boosts shine but also helps prevent breakage and protects against humidity. Ingrid emphasizes the importance of deep conditioning followed by a leave-in conditioner. Her go-to is The Wizard, a 2-in-1 heat protectant and leave-in conditioner that safeguards your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees. Other excellent options include The Kure and Mirrorball, both designed to repair and enhance shine.

3. Avoid sweat

Ingrid notes that with proper care, your silk press can last up to two weeks. However, moisture and humidity can quickly revert your hair to its natural state. To maintain your style, try to avoid activities that induce sweating. For those days when you can’t skip the gym, consider using The Shield, an anti-humidity spray that protects your hair from moisture and heat.

4. Use a scarf at night

To keep your silk press looking fresh, it’s essential to protect your hair while you sleep. Ingrid advises wrapping your hair with a silk or mesh wrap and securing it with a scarf. This simple step can significantly reduce frizz and preserve your style, especially during vigorous activities.

5. Monitor your heat level

If you’re attempting a silk press at home, be mindful of the heat settings on your styling tools to prevent heat damage. After achieving your silk press, it’s best to refrain from using heat styling tools for a while to maintain your natural curl pattern. Instead, consider heatless styling methods like flexi rods or pin curls. If you must use heat, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener is a great option, as it features regulated heat control up to 410 degrees.

By following these expert tips, you can ensure that your silk press not only looks fabulous but also lasts longer, giving you the confidence to shine this season. Remember, taking care of your hair is just as important as styling it, so invest the time and effort to keep those locks looking their best.