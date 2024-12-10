Jamie Foxx swears off white women in Netflix special

In a recent Netflix stand-up special titled What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx, the multi-talented actor and comedian, made headlines with a surprising announcement regarding his dating preferences. The 56-year-old star, known for his roles in films like Django Unchained and Ray, returned to the stage after a significant health scare that left fans concerned about his well-being.

Jamie Foxx’s return to comedy

Foxx’s 68-minute special was not just a showcase of his comedic talent but also a candid reflection on his life, including his dating history. During the performance, he humorously addressed public scrutiny over his past relationships with white women. With a mix of humor and sincerity, Foxx declared, “Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. No more white girls!” This proclamation was met with laughter and applause from the audience at Atlanta’s Alliance Theater.

A health scare that changed everything

Foxx’s declaration comes on the heels of a serious medical incident he experienced in April 2023. His daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed that he was hospitalized due to an unspecified medical complication, later identified as a stroke caused by a brain bleed. The actor recounted waking up in a wheelchair, unable to walk, and the long road to recovery that followed. His experience has undoubtedly shaped his perspective on life and relationships.

Social media reactions

While many fans found humor in Foxx’s remarks, social media reactions were mixed. Some expressed skepticism about his commitment to changing his dating habits. Comments ranged from disbelief to playful jabs, with one user stating, “Definitely a joke because I don’t believe him,” while another quipped, “He’ll be right back with Katie Holmes.” This skepticism reflects a broader conversation about celebrity relationships and the public’s perception of authenticity.

Foxx’s dating history

Foxx has been linked to several high-profile relationships, notably with white women. His most publicized romance was with actress Katie Holmes, which reportedly lasted from 2013 to 2019. Additionally, he was recently spotted with Alyce Huckstepp, a former fitness instructor, sparking rumors of a potential engagement. Despite his humorous claims, many fans remain unconvinced that Foxx will stick to his new dating resolution.

The importance of family

Foxx is a father to two daughters, both born to white women. His eldest daughter, Corrine, was born in 1994, and his youngest, Anelise, was born in 2005. In previous interviews, Foxx has emphasized the strength of his bond with his children, stating that his non-marital situation has allowed them to come together more closely as a family. He believes that the traditional marriage model does not always lead to stronger family ties.

A new chapter for Jamie Foxx

As Foxx continues to navigate his career and personal life, his recent health scare and comedic revelations mark a significant turning point. Whether or not he truly intends to stop dating white women remains to be seen, but his journey serves as a reminder of the complexities of love, identity and recovery. Foxx’s special, What Had Happened Was…, is now streaming on Netflix, offering fans a chance to see the man behind the headlines in a new light.

In a world where public figures often face scrutiny for their personal choices, Foxx’s candid approach to discussing his life and relationships resonates with many. His ability to blend humor with serious topics showcases his talent and authenticity, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.