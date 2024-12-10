Kamala Harris honors Shirley Chisholm with Congressional Gold Medal

In a historic moment for American politics, Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill awarding the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm with a Congressional Gold Medal. This significant act not only recognizes Chisholm’s groundbreaking contributions but also marks a poignant moment for Harris, the first Black woman to serve as vice president.

Shirley Chisholm: A trailblazer in politics

Chisholm made history in 1968 as the first African American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New York’s 12th Congressional District. Her legacy continued to grow when she became the first Black woman to run for president in a major party in 1972. Chisholm’s advocacy for racial and gender equality, early childhood education and child welfare has left an indelible mark on American politics.

The signing ceremony

On Dec. 9, 2024, Vice President Harris proudly signed the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act on Capitol Hill. During the ceremony, she also swore in Senators-designate Andy Kim, D-N.J., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Senator-elect Pete Ricketts, R-Neb. Harris emphasized the importance of personally signing the bill, stating that it was a meaningful gesture to honor Chisholm’s legacy.A Legacy Remembered

The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., has been years in the making. Lee, a mentee of Chisholm, stood alongside Harris during the signing. She expressed that the Congressional Gold Medal is not just a tribute to Chisholm’s legacy but also a reminder of her significant contributions to the nation and the world.

Throughout her two decades in Congress, Lee has worked tirelessly to honor Chisholm’s legacy, including commissioning a portrait of her for the halls of Congress and creating a U.S. postal stamp in her honor.

Chisholm’s enduring influence

Chisholm, who died in 2005, was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the only female member at its inception. Her commitment to racial and gender equality continues to inspire many, including Vice President Harris, who has often acknowledged Chisholm’s influence on her political journey. During her presidential campaign in 2019, Harris highlighted Chisholm’s strength and the profound impact she has had on women and people of color in politics.

Looking ahead

Despite her unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2024, Harris remains committed to carrying forward Chisholm’s legacy. Congresswoman Lee believes that Chisholm would be proud of Harris’ efforts, stating in an interview with theGrio, “Kamala picked up that baton, and she’s still running.” Lee expressed optimism that one day, a woman of color, specifically a Black woman, will hold the presidency.

The awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to Chisholm is a significant step in recognizing the contributions of Black women in American politics. As Vice President Harris continues to pave the way for future generations, the legacy of Shirley Chisholm serves as a powerful reminder of the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead.