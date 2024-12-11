Doechii urges fans to stop trolling women’s cosmetic surgery choices

Doechii has hit back at those who criticise women for undergoing cosmetic procedures.

The 26-year-old rapper – whose real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon – was told by a TikTok user that she would get unfollowed if she ever had any work done underneath a clip of her revealing she uses face tape for a snatched look, but Doechii pointed out that she has already gone under the knife and that it shouldn’t be anybody else’s business. Face tape has become increasingly popular on social media, with related TikTok hashtags generating billions of views.

“I’m gonna keep it so real with you. You should already be out the door because I’ve already had cosmetic enhancements since like 2021,” she responded in a video posted to TikTok. The video quickly gained traction, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

“Y’all really have to stop normalising making comments like these and just let women do whatever the f*** they want to do with their bodies.” Her statement reflects a growing movement among celebrities and influencers advocating for body autonomy and against online harassment.

Many believe Doechii’s secret cosmetic enhancements include a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), though she has never commented on what type of procedures she’s had done. BBLs have become one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures worldwide, with a 77% increase in procedures since 2015.

“It’s nobody’s business. We don’t have to lie, but we don’t have to scream it to the top of our lungs,” the ‘Yucky Blucky Fruitcake’ star said speaking on an episode of the ‘We Said What We Said with Ricky and Denzel’ podcast last year. This sentiment echoes a broader conversation about privacy and public scrutiny in the age of social media.

The discussion around cosmetic surgery has evolved significantly in recent years, with many celebrities choosing to be more open about their procedures. Studies show that social media has played a significant role in destigmatizing cosmetic enhancements, particularly among younger generations.

Mental health experts have increasingly spoken out about the impact of social media trolling on individuals who choose to undergo cosmetic procedures. Research indicates that online harassment can significantly affect mental well-being, with women being disproportionately targeted.

Doechii‘s stance has garnered support from numerous fans and fellow artists who appreciate her honesty and advocacy for personal choice. The rapper’s influence extends beyond music, with her social media presence reaching millions of followers across various platforms.

The conversation around cosmetic procedures has particular relevance in the hip-hop industry, where artists often face intense scrutiny about their appearance. Industry insiders note that female artists frequently experience more pressure and criticism regarding their looks compared to their male counterparts.

Medical professionals have also weighed in on the discussion, emphasizing the importance of destigmatizing cosmetic procedures while promoting safe, informed decisions. Statistics show that transparency about cosmetic surgery can lead to better outcomes and reduced complications.

The incident has sparked broader discussions about body autonomy and the right to privacy in an increasingly connected world. Social media experts note that celebrities like Doechii are helping to reshape narratives around personal choice and self-expression.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, with the global cosmetic surgery market expected to reach $66.96 billion by 2027, conversations about individual choice and body autonomy become increasingly important. Doechii’s candid response represents a growing trend of public figures advocating for personal freedom while challenging societal judgment.