Skye P. Marshall brings a fresh perspective to CBS’s reimagined ‘Matlock’

Skye P. Marshall’s journey to joining the iconic television series “Matlock” is a testament to her passion for acting and the power of representation. Initially, Marshall had little interest in the show, which she associated with her parents’ generation. However, her perspective changed dramatically when she learned about the new iteration of the beloved legal drama, now featuring Hollywood legend Kathy Bates.

From distant viewer to star

Growing up, Marshall was familiar with “Matlock” as it played in the background while her parents watched it on weekdays. Despite her initial disinterest, she later recognized the show’s significance as one of the most successful legal procedural dramas of its time. Her turning point came when she stumbled upon a headline about the new “Matlock” series featuring Kathy Bates. Intrigued, Marshall immediately sought out the script, eager to see if there was a role for her.

“I was very familiar with the brand of ‘Matlock,’ and I knew that it was the most successful legal procedural drama during its time,” she shared in an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. This curiosity led her to contact her manager, asking, “Have you read the ‘Matlock’ script? Can you get your hands on it? I just want to see … could there potentially be anything in the script for me?” Marshall’s determination paid off when she discovered that her character, Olympia Lawrence, was crafted specifically for her.

The role of Olympia Lawrence

Upon reading the script, Marshall experienced an overwhelming sense of connection to the character. This physical reaction signaled to her that she was meant to play Olympia. Marshall interpreted these feelings as a sign of readiness to seize an opportunity, rather than fear of inadequacy.

Her proactive approach included filming a selfie video to send to the show’s creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, which ultimately led to her audition and subsequent casting as Bates’ right-hand woman. Marshall expressed her excitement, stating, “This is my body getting ready to fight for something, and I decided I was going to do whatever I possibly could to get an opportunity.”

Representation matters

Marshall’s character, Olympia Lawrence, is a powerful representation of Black women in the legal field. Unlike typical portrayals of lawyers in high-end firms, Olympia is dedicated to serving diverse clients who often cannot afford legal representation. This commitment to justice for marginalized communities is a refreshing take on the legal drama genre, showcasing a character who fights for those who have been wronged, whether through wrongful incarceration or workplace mistreatment.

A reimagined legacy

While many may refer to the new “Matlock” as a reboot, Marshall insists it is a reimagining of the classic series that has resonated with audiences since its premiere in 1986. “We’re adding hope to this legacy,” she stated to Blavity. The show aims to evoke a sense of hope and determination among its characters and viewers alike, as they navigate complex legal battles and personal struggles.

Marshall explained that the stakes are high for every character, with each one hoping for something greater. The lead character, played by Bates, is on a quest for justice for her daughter, adding an emotional depth that the original series lacked. ” ‘Matlock’ just takes it a little too far, way further than Andy Griffith ever did,” she noted, highlighting the show’s evolution.

Catch the new ‘Matlock’

Fans of legal dramas and newcomers alike can tune into the reimagined “Matlock,” which airs Thursdays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With Marshall at the forefront, this fresh take promises to deliver compelling storytelling and a celebration of diversity in the legal profession.

Marshall’s journey to “Matlock” exemplifies the importance of representation and the impact of pursuing one’s passion. Her character, Olympia Lawrence, not only breaks stereotypes but also serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking justice.