Selena Gomez’s dark rose revolution redefines beauty

Discover how this bold, modern look is empowering self-expression and making waves in the makeup world

The anatomy of a statement lip

In a striking blend of classic Hollywood glamour and contemporary edge, Selena Gomez has made waves in the beauty industry with her dark rose lip trend. This bold look was recently showcased at the IndieWire Honors, and it perfectly complemented the gothic fairytale aesthetic of her upcoming film, Emilia Pérez. The dark rose lip isn’t just a makeup trend—it’s a movement that celebrates confidence and creativity, offering a fresh twist on the traditional bold lip.

The modern gradient revolution

Gomez’s dark rose lip represents an evolution of the classic dark lip liner trend that has come and gone throughout the years. This modern version adds a nuanced gradient effect, which differentiates it from the stark outlines of the past. What makes this look so captivating is the seamless blend of color that starts with a deep, mysterious outline and transitions smoothly into a bright, apple-red center. The result is a dimensional, sophisticated lip that commands attention without being overpowering. This gradient technique adds depth, creating a striking contrast that makes the lips appear fuller and more vibrant, suitable for both formal events and casual outings.

Behind the artistry

The master’s touch The creative genius behind this eye-catching look is celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Known for his innovative approach to beauty, Vanngo has a history of pushing boundaries while ensuring that each look remains wearable. For Gomez’s striking appearance, he chose products from her own Rare Beauty line. He used the Kind Words Matte Lip Liners in Strong, a rich chocolate brown, and Devoted, a classic true red, followed by the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Devoted. The combination of these products provided the foundation for the gradient effect, showcasing how strategic product layering can elevate a simple lip look into something truly editorial.

Mastering the technique

The professional approach to achieving this gradient lip requires precision and patience. To start, outline the lips with a dark liner to create a defined shape. This step forms the framework and adds the depth that is essential to the look. Once the outline is in place, use a small lip brush to blend the liner inward, working in gentle, deliberate strokes.

This technique is key to ensuring the liner transitions smoothly into the center of the lips. The final layer of lipstick should be applied with a careful focus on the middle of the lips, building up color gradually to achieve the signature ombré effect. This method highlights the artistry involved in the process, emphasizing the difference between a regular lipstick application and a well-executed gradient lip.

The supporting elements

Balanced beauty choices help the dark rose lip stand out without feeling overdone. Vanngo opted for minimalism in the rest of Gomez’s makeup routine. A wash of nude eyeshadow was applied to the lids, setting the stage for the bold lip to shine. The eyes were further defined with classic black eyeliner, adding contrast without stealing attention from the lips. To complete the look, subtle highlighter was used on the cheekbones, enhancing the facial structure without making the makeup feel heavy. Hairstylist Renato Campora contributed to the overall look with a sleek bob featuring subtle flip ends, offering a modern touch that complemented the makeup perfectly.

The cultural context

A ’90s renaissance The resurgence of the dark rose lip speaks to a broader cultural moment in beauty. This trend echoes a return to ’90s-inspired makeup, characterized by rich, moody lip colors and a confidence-driven approach. Makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts have noted that bold lip looks reflect a desire for self-expression in an era where social media amplifies personal style.

This look serves as a reminder that makeup is more than just decoration; it’s an art form that allows individuals to showcase their unique identity. Selena Gomez’s interpretation taps into this cultural shift, revitalizing a trend that champions individuality and sophistication.

The versatility factor

From red carpet to reality What makes this trend particularly compelling is its versatility. The dark rose lip can be adapted for any occasion, whether it’s a glamorous red-carpet event or a more casual evening out. Adjusting the gradient’s intensity and the depth of the outer liner can customize the look to match different settings and personal preferences.

For a more subtle appearance, use a lighter liner and blend it less dramatically into the lipstick. Conversely, for a more dramatic look, deepen the outer edge and create a sharper gradient for a bold, show-stopping effect.

The psychological impact

Beyond aesthetics, bold makeup choices like the dark rose lip can have a significant psychological impact. It can serve as an empowering form of self-expression that boosts confidence and encourages individuals to embrace their unique beauty.

The dark rose lip, in particular, carries associations with strength, sophistication, and self-assurance, helping the wearer feel poised and commanding. This trend demonstrates how makeup can be used as a tool for personal transformation, allowing people to express different facets of their personality.

The future of bold lips

Selena Gomez’s dark rose lip trend signifies more than just a fleeting beauty moment; it’s an evolution in the world of makeup. This look is setting the stage for a movement that values expression, individuality, and artistry. The trend proves that makeup can be both an empowering statement and a form of creative expression.

As beauty continues to evolve, this trend inspires future looks that embrace boldness, innovation, and a deeper connection to personal identity. It reaffirms that makeup is more than a routine—it’s an art form, an expression, and a celebration of who we are.