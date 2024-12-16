College football superstar Travis Hunter went volcanic on fans for subjecting his fiancée Leanna Lenee to relentless ridicule during one of the best days of his life.

Hunter, 21, insinuated that fans ruined his special day as he won the Heisman Trophy, college football’s highest award that is annually awarded to the best collegiate player. During his acceptance speech, he noted he flew his teammates from Boulder, Colo., to join him in New York and rented out a special spot for them to celebrate.

That metaphorical magic carpet ride crashed later that day when Hunter’s girlfriend had to “cry” herself to sleep after being berated online. Hunter said she has incurred incessant harassment and vilification from fans who think she is the prototypical gold-digger who doesn’t love him but loves the lifestyle and fame.

Hunter took to Instagram to demand his 2 million followers and others mind their own business and leave the love of his life alone.

“You’re talking about my girl. Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life,” Hunter barked on his video.

Fans took off after Lenee after Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime” and “Prime Time,” had to get Lenee to stand up after Hunter was announced as the Heisman winner Saturday evening.

Some fans were already criticizing Lenee for a viral clip following a Colorado game where she appeared to be angry with Hunter despite his superlative performance. Some said she stole his moment in the sun, while others opined that she doesn’t really love him. Many more warned Hunter to get a prenup before they eventually get married.

Lenee is reportedly pregnant with twins.

Finally, the veritable straw was broken when fans criticized her facial expressions while Hunter was greeting other stars after the Heisman ceremony.

Hunter decided to finally put his foot down.

“That’s why she said she’s gonna stay there, some of [them] wanted to go back to the hotel, some of them didn’t,” Hunter explained during the stream.

“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter added. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

Finally, Hunter issued a warning for those “clickbait pages” that they “better stop” posting content that suggests trouble for the couple or “something bad gonna happen,” Hunter said.

“Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel,” Hunter said. “We’re inseparable, we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

Hunter’s explosion comes a week after Hunter went after comedian Godfrey for saying “something ain’t right” with Lenee’s attitude after she said in a video that Hunter wasn’t “her type” before they started dating.

“You know her? No, so don’t speak on my relationship you old ash move on with your life,” Hunter wrote in the comments of Godfrey’s video.