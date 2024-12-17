10 last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list

As the holiday season approaches, the pressure to complete your Christmas shopping intensifies. With less than ten days until friends and family gather to celebrate, many find themselves scrambling to find the perfect gifts. Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or just looking for some inspiration, this guide is tailored for you. We’ve compiled a list of ten thoughtful gifts that are sure to arrive by Christmas if ordered by Dec. 18th. Let’s dive into the festive spirit!

1. Ancestry DNA Kit

For the curious soul in your life, an Ancestry DNA kit is a unique gift that allows them to explore their heritage and discover more about their roots. This thoughtful present can spark meaningful conversations and connections with family history.

2. Barillio Rose Gold Bartender Kit

Perfect for the entertainer in your life, the Barillio Rose Gold Bartender Kit includes everything they need to mix up delicious cocktails. This 23-piece set comes with a shaker, mixer, muddler and even a recipe book to inspire their mixology skills.

3. Polaroid Now+ 2nd Generation Camera

For the photography enthusiast, the Polaroid Now+ camera combines nostalgia with modern technology. This instant film camera connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, allowing users to add creative effects to their photos.

4. Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme Cologne

Gift the man in your life a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression. Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Pour Homme is a fresh and invigorating scent that will make him feel confident and stylish.

5. ‘Let That S— Go’ journal

This journal is perfect for anyone looking to prioritize self-care and personal growth in the new year. It encourages users to reflect on their lives and let go of negativity, making it a thoughtful gift for those ready to embrace change.

6. Vice President Kamala Harris’ ‘The Truths We Hold’

For the aspiring leader or anyone seeking inspiration, this book by Vice President Kamala Harris chronicles her journey and the truths she holds dear. It’s a powerful read that encourages resilience and determination.

7. NIU Portable Charger

For the tech-savvy friend whose phone is always running low on battery, the NIU Portable Charger is a lifesaver. It’s compact, stylish, and can charge a phone up to 78 percent in just one hour.

8. Koccido’s Makeup Brushes Kit

This 22-piece makeup brush kit is perfect for the beauty lover in your life. It includes everything from foundation brushes to eyeshadow applicators, making it a versatile addition to any makeup collection.

9. Wahl Clipper Rechargeable Haircutting Kit

Help your loved one maintain their grooming routine with Wahl’s Clipper Rechargeable Haircutting Kit. This kit includes 12 attachment guards for customizable styles, perfect for anyone who likes to keep their look sharp.

10. COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set

For the coffee lover who always forgets their drink, the COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer keeps beverages warm and ready to enjoy. This practical gift is perfect for those who often find their coffee getting cold before they can finish it.

With these last-minute gift ideas, you can ensure that everyone on your list feels appreciated this holiday season. Don’t let the time crunch stress you out; these thoughtful presents are just a click away and will arrive in time for Christmas.