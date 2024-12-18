United simplifies lost luggage recovery with Apple tech

United Airlines has taken a significant step forward in improving the experience of its passengers by simplifying the process of locating and recovering lost luggage. On Dec. 12, the U.S.-based airline announced the integration of Apple’s Share Item Location feature, allowing customers to share the location of their baggage directly with United’s customer service agents.

Streamlining baggage recovery

The primary goal of this new feature is to enhance the efficiency and timeliness of baggage recovery for both passengers and airline staff. According to a press release from United, the initiative aims for “faster bag recovery and an even better overall travel experience.” This is particularly crucial during peak travel seasons when lost luggage incidents tend to rise.

How it works

For travelers whose luggage fails to arrive at their destination, the process is straightforward. Passengers can initiate a delayed baggage report through the United app. If they are equipped with an AirTag or any accessory compatible with Apple’s Find My network, they can create a Share Item Location link within the Find My app and include it in their baggage report. This allows United’s customer service agents to view the luggage’s location on an interactive map, significantly speeding up the recovery process.

Privacy considerations

United Airlines has taken steps to ensure customer privacy is maintained throughout this process. Once passengers reclaim their luggage, the shared location will be disabled. Additionally, travelers have the option to stop sharing their luggage’s location at any time. If not manually disabled, the shared location will automatically expire after seven days, providing a balance between assistance and privacy.

Compatibility and availability

The Share Item Location feature is compatible with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2, making it accessible to a wide range of Apple device users. This integration comes at a strategic time, just before the busy holiday travel season, when many families and individuals are on the move.

Customer confidence and support

David Kinzelman, United’s Chief Customer Officer, emphasized the importance of this new feature in enhancing customer confidence during travel. He stated, “For years, every customer has been able to track the journey of their bag through the United app as it is scanned on and off the plane, and previously, they didn’t have a way to directly share their AirTag information with our baggage team.”

Kinzelman further elaborated, “Now, Apple’s new Share Item Location feature will help customers travel with even more confidence, knowing they have another way to access their bag’s precise location with AirTag or their Find My accessory of choice. They can easily and securely share that with us in the United app, and our team can use the location information to find the bag and get it reunited with its owner much more quickly.”

United Airlines’ adoption of Apple’s Share Item Location feature marks a significant advancement in customer service within the airline industry. By leveraging technology to enhance the baggage recovery process, United is not only improving operational efficiency but also fostering greater trust and satisfaction among its passengers. As travel continues to rebound, innovations like this will play a vital role in shaping the future of air travel.