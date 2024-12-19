Johnath Davis stars in the next Black holiday classic, ‘Too Many Christmases’

Johnath Davis is one of the stars of BET+’s new holiday film, Too Many Christmases, which is streaming right now. Davis calls it the next “Black holiday classic” and understandably so. The movie has all the elements needed: it’s hilarious; it’s about family, acceptance and holiday cheer — everything Black families experience come Christmas time. Davis also said no matter who you are, there is a character in this film that you can relate to — and relatability is huge when it comes to classic films.

Davis dropped by the rolling out office to break down exactly why you and the family need to watch this film.

Why should the people check out Too Many Christmases?

Because it’s different. … It’s a lot of holiday movies out; we know that. In fact, we’re starting to get Black holiday movies out. But this is one of the ones that you feel good about … it’s one of the ones that you see yourself in there. It’s not, like, surface level; it’s some depth in there. It’s actually funny… like, you know, hurt your stomach a little bit funny. We got some great stars in there. We got some legends in there. By legends, I mean Adele Givens, Michael Colyar, and Valarie Pettiford.

How was working with icons you grew up watching?

All of them I came up watching. But it was cool because they were so humble … they were so welcoming as soon as I came in. They giving love; they giving hugs backstage; they dropping gems. It was like family on set, even when we weren’t shooting because we stayed together for the entire shoot time in the same hotel. So, you know, we are eating dinner together; we going to diners together; we going to Walmart together. Like, we were all together.

Like I said, I was just picking up game. Sometimes I’m bugging them out; I’m not afraid to joke a joke, either. But definitely an amazing experience.

Why is there a lack of Black holiday films?

But it’s just the presence wasn’t there at first. You know what I mean? We come from a space where we were happy to get a positive film. You know, many times black films are more pain-involved, very trauma-filled. That story needs to be told as well, but sometimes we don’t want to be in that space. We’re more than just that. We have a lot of joy; we have a lot of fun … we have all kind of stuff. So now that, you know, I think the rest of the world is realizing that we’re more than just the trauma stories now. We’re getting the access to do more, and we have the right people advocating for us and championing us. The guy who got us all together — a guy by the name of Pierre Roman — he works for Worldwide Media. He produced this film, you know, along with a couple of other Black holiday films. It’s guys like that being at the forefront of it that really helps.

What was the worst Christmas gift you ever got?

Hey ma, I love you [for] you did. But at the same time, because of humble beginnings, I can’t say that I ever got a worst gift. Because I remember … sometimes all I got was a basketball, but I really appreciated that ball. I lived right across the street from the schoolyard, so it was, like, every day after school, that’s where I was at. But nah, there was no such thing as the worst Christmas. Because if you wake up with the people you love, you get to see another day. You had a great Christmas. It can only get better from there.