The cast of ‘Queens Of Christmas’ talk their new movie streaming now

“Queens of Christmas” isn’t your normal holiday movie, which is what makes it great. Christmas movies usually have the same themes, but “Queens of Christmas” ties in holiday magic in a different package. The movie follows Essence Atkins, Terri J. Vaughn and Vanessa Bell Calloway, who are competing to become the queen of Christmas in their neighborhood. The movie is now streaming on BET+.

Why should we watch “Queens Of Christmas“?

Gary Budoff (Patrick St. Thomas): It’s fun. There’s so much joy in the film. It’s funny, you know, you’ve got real things going on with real people and relationships all vested in the Christmas spirit.

Hannah Whitley (Angela Mason): I know from what I’ve seen on set, I mean, our three leading ladies are absolutely hysterical. They had me cracking up all the time, like every time I was watching them do their scenes, I was cracking up already. So I know everybody watching is going to be cracking up.

What about your role did you relate to the most?

Vanessa Bell Calloway (Julia Mason): The fact that I am a mother, I’m a wife, I have a juggling act, I have businesses, I have a career. And then I do love taking care of my family for Christmas or whatever holiday. So, trying to navigate all of that, it was easy for me because that’s a lot about who I am and what I do. And same with all my other girlfriends. That’s who we are as [B]lack women. We juggle everything. That’s what we do.

Why did you write this film?

Chad Quinn (writer): Well, I always like the challenge. You know, I’ve been blessed to write a lot of films and a lot of Christmas movies, but to be honest with you, you get tired of the same tropes, right? So you’re like, how can I still do something that the people are expecting but with the unexpected? And then when you have this talent. That’s a blessing. You know, Pierre, I give him so much credit as the commander in chief for putting this cast together. But I think it’s just like you want to tell which stories to happen to be around Christmas, because, you know, if you are a holiday person, you have your favorites, you know, you have your favorites that I know when I see “A Christmas Story” come on, I have to watch a scene or two if I don’t watch the whole thing. I’m always trying to push myself to create modern day classics.

What was it like working with Essence Atkins, Terri J. Vaughn and Vanessa Bell Calloway? Three legends we all grew up watching.

Tyler Whitley (Vanessa Griffin): At first it’s a little intimidating, you know, but I think that Vanessa, Terry, as well as Essence, they’re so welcoming and they’re willing to share their knowledge. You can ask them any question they’ll answer. I didn’t have to ask too many questions because I was able to watch how they moved around set. But it was just so much fun just being around such icons on set.

What do you hope audiences take away from the film?

Aasha Davis (Lily): I feel like Chad did what he set out to do, which is, which is to create a different Christmas movie. I love Christmas movies. Even with the formula of it. I know what’s going to happen. But what I love about our movie is that it’s, it’s different. You’re going to see different things. You’re still going to get that Christmas spirit, but it’s so fun. And even the competitiveness is fun. And that even though the intention was to separate, and like everyone did separate for a bit, but then you find the unity in the holiday spirit. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s getting together whether you want to or not.

I feel like women take competing way further than guys do. Do you all agree or disagree?

Carl Gillard (Carl Griffin): So I don’t think there’s a great vast difference between who’s better, who’s worse, whichever way you want to look at it. But I think women have a slight edge when it comes to being more competitive because they go hard. You take the movie, for example, and look at how these three women are just going hard. Men, we get together, we battle but at the end of the day, yo, good job, way to go, we shake hands after. But women go the extra mile. I’ll say that.

Tyler Whitley (Vanessa Griffin): I agree. I think [we] women, sometimes we don’t know when to stop it. You know, we take it a little more personal, especially amongst your girlfriends and things. You know, us women, we can sometimes be a little catty, but so I kind of agree.

Mr. Kenny, what was your favorite scene to shoot?

Kenny Young (director): That’s almost like saying, which of your children is your favorite child. But I definitely [liked] maybe the scene at the end when they confronted Patrick St. Thomas. Everyone came together as a collective, everyone. I love that scene. That was a lot of fun. And that’s when we first saw everyone sort of unify. So, I really enjoyed shooting that. And that turned out much better than it was. A little [helter-skelter] getting it together. But once we got it going, it was beautiful.