15 worst Black Christmas movies

As the holiday season approaches, many of us look forward to cozying up with heartwarming Christmas movies. However, not all films in this genre are created equal, especially when it comes to Black Christmas movies. While some are beloved classics, others fall flat due to poor storytelling, lackluster performances or simply ridiculous plots. To help you navigate the holiday film landscape, we’ve compiled a list of the worst Black Christmas movies that deserve a spot on the naughty list.

1. ‘Jingle All the Way’

This film features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad in a frantic race to secure the year’s hottest toy. While it has gained a cult following, many viewers agree that it’s not a good film by any means. The over-the-top antics and lack of coherent storytelling make it a holiday misfire.

2. ‘Christmas in the City’

Starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox and Eva Marcille, this movie tries to recapture the magic of the 2000 Vanessa Williams classic but ends up being a pale imitation. The film lacks originality and fails to deliver the charm expected from a holiday movie.

3. ‘A Madea Christmas’

This 2013 entry in the Madea franchise feels like a cash grab. With the usual tropes of Black comedy set in the rural South, it lacks the freshness and humor that fans have come to expect from Tyler Perry’s character. If you’ve seen one Madea film, you’ve seen them all.

4. ‘The Perfect Holiday’

In this film, a romantic curse leads to a daughter suffering for her father’s past mistakes. The premise is both ridiculous and uncomfortable, making it hard for audiences to connect with the characters or the story.

5. ‘Catfish Christmas’

When a sister struggles to find a date during the holidays, her sibling resorts to catfishing her into believing she’s being courted by a famous football player. This plot twist raises eyebrows and leaves viewers questioning the film’s moral compass.

6. ‘The Christmas Chronicles’

Tracee Ellis Ross and Eddie Murphy star in this family holiday adventure, but the film suffers from a lack of chemistry and flat performances. Murphy’s obsession with winning a neighborhood light contest feels forced and unoriginal.

7. ‘The Time Traveler’s Christmas’

This film follows a woman who finds herself back in high school, hoping to change her future. The time travel concept is often poorly executed, and this film is no exception. It raises more questions than it answers, leaving viewers confused.

8. ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’

Disney’s adaptation of the classic tale adds layers of convoluted mythology that detracts from the original story. Despite Morgan Freeman’s narration, the film fails to engage audiences, making it a confusing watch.

9. ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’

Attempting to put a new spin on the classic Christmas tale, this film falters due to an unlikable lead character. If the audience can’t root for the protagonist’s redemption, the entire story falls flat.

10. ‘Santa’s Village’

This bizarre film features a man behind an app who is magically transported to Santa’s village. The premise is absurd and lacks the charm typically associated with holiday films, making it a forgettable experience.

11. ‘Airport Christmas’

Starring Tyler James Williams, this movie follows a group of kids stuck at an airport during a storm. While chaos ensues, the over-the-top antics can be distracting and detract from the overall enjoyment of the film.

12. ‘Lottery Christmas’

A family wins the lottery but loses the ticket, leading to a search that helps them resolve their issues. However, the characters are unlikable, making it hard for viewers to feel invested in their journey.

13. ‘Snowglobe Christmas’

Christina Milian stars in this film about a woman who finds herself in a perfect snowglobe world. Unfortunately, the film struggles to define its genre, failing to deliver a cohesive story that resonates with audiences.

14. ‘Bad Santa 2’

This unnecessary sequel to the cult favorite fails to capture the magic of the original. Even the return of Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox can’t save this film from being a disappointing follow-up.

15. ‘New Year’s Eve’

Marketed as an American version of Love Actually, this film features a star-studded cast but only includes a brief appearance by Halle Berry and Ludacris as the only Black characters. Their storyline is so minimal that it’s easy to miss, making the film feel disjointed.

As you prepare for the holiday season, keep this list in mind to avoid wasting your time on these lackluster films. Instead, seek out those that truly capture the spirit of the season and celebrate the richness of Black storytelling in cinema.