Tory Lanez’s legal team responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations

The ongoing legal battle between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has taken another dramatic turn. Lanez’s legal representatives, Unite The People, led by attorney Ceasar McDowell, have issued a response to Megan’s recent allegations of defamation and her request for a restraining order against the incarcerated rapper.

Background of the case

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion filed for a restraining order against Lanez, claiming that she has suffered “several months of abuse” from him, despite his incarceration. Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan, and she asserts that he continues to harass her even from behind bars.

Megan’s legal filing highlights her concerns about Lanez’s alleged use of social media and bloggers to spread defamatory statements about her. In her request, she seeks to prevent him from contacting, harassing or intimidating her, either directly or through third parties. A court hearing for this restraining order is set for Jan. 9, 2025.

Lanez’s legal team’s response

In a statement to TMZ, Lanez’s legal team refuted Megan’s claims that he paid bloggers to disseminate false information about her. They emphasized that any payments made were unrelated to Lanez and insisted that the truth would emerge in court.

“As for the Zelle transactions of $3,000, we must ask the public not to jump to conclusions. The legal process will not only address these matters, but prove 100 percent without a shadow of a doubt that they had nothing to do with Mr. Daystar Peterson or his case at all,” McDowell stated.

McDowell also took the opportunity to criticize Megan, referencing her past statements and suggesting that she has a history of dishonesty.

Social media reactions

The public’s reaction to McDowell’s statement has been swift and vocal, particularly on social media platforms. Many users expressed skepticism about Lanez’s claims and sided with Megan. Here are some notable comments:

@destnd4gr8nss: “So the attorney just admitted the transactions are real. But wants the public to give them time to make up yet another lie. Got it.”

@justalittlelynn: “I’m so sick of hearing from the guy CONVICTED of the crime still having internet to taunt the victim. Good for her, keep standing up for yourself. He bored in jail.”

@healthymindandspirit__: “We ain’t jumping to conclusions. That woman was paid to slander Meg. It’s not hard to understand 😂 sick of this case atp.”

These comments reflect a broader sentiment among fans and followers, many of whom are frustrated with the ongoing saga and are rallying behind Megan.

The legal drama between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion continues to unfold, with both parties firmly entrenched in their positions. As the court date approaches, the public remains captivated by the developments in this high-profile case. With both sides preparing for a legal showdown, it will be interesting to see how the situation evolves and what evidence will be presented in court.