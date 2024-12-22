Baseball legend Rickey Henderson dead at 65

Rickey Henderson, one of the most exciting and colorful players in Major League Baseball history, has died. He was 65.

A cause of death has yet to be divulged to the media.

Henderson was a no-brainer Hall of Fame selection after being considered the greatest lead-off hitter in the storied history of the MLB. He broke all-time MLB records for stolen bases [1406], runs scored [2,295] and unintentional walks [2,129].

The man with sprinter speed played for an astonishing 25 years during which he stole the most bases an unprecedented 10 times and crossed the 100 stolen base threshold three times, one of only two to ever have accomplished that feat.

Born in Chicago and raised in Oakland, Henderson was a multi-sports star in football, track and baseball, the latter being his favorite sport. That’s why he turned down multiple scholarships to play football and signed with the Oakland Athletics when they selected him in the fourth round of the draft.

From there the legend and larger-than-life personality was born. He was easily inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

“That is something I always wanted to be,” Henderson said. “And now that the Association has voted me into the Baseball Hall of Fame, my journey as a player is complete.

“I am now in the class of the greatest players of all time. And at this moment, I am very, very humble.”

A multitude of teammates and baseball luminaries paid homage to Henderson.

“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as a teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings. He will be sorely missed,” said fellow legend Mike Piazza, according to the Oakland Tribune.

“We were two Bay Area boys. I was proud to play with him. He was the greatest player I ever played with. I cherished our recent times together both in Cooperstown and at the Oakland Coliseum. My condolences to his family,” penned former pitcher Dennis Eckersley, another Hall of Famer.

“Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans,” said Negro League Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick.