Jay-Z reportedly has “zero” loyalty to embattled music mogul Diddy and will employ whatever tactics necessary to untangle himself from the sexual assault lawsuit.

As reported, Diddy and Jay-Z are co-defendants in a legal filing by a woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” who claims she was drugged and raped by the two at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

The Daily Mail reports that the Roc Nation founder has already separated himself from the Bad Boy boss in the past year.

Jay-Z is reportedly making it clear that he and Diddy are not friends

“Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this,” the newspaper quotes a source. “He has zero loyalty to Diddy.”

Once investigations began focusing on Diddy after the video showing his alleged assault of Cassie and the subsequent raids on his mansions, followed by his indictment and arrest, Jay-Z reportedly made a decision not to defend him.

“The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else,” the newspaper states.

“The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary.”

Jay-Z’s legal fight with attorney Tony Buzbee is not to help Diddy

Furthermore, Jay-Z’s legal team’s work to discredit attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed a class-action lawsuit against Diddy, is not to help Diddy but to vindicate himself.

“Jay-Z is more than ready to throw Diddy under the bus to defend himself if that is what it takes and doesn’t want anything to do with his lawsuits,” the source stated. “Any notion that Jay is trying to help Diddy by going after Tony Buzbee is false. He doesn’t care about Diddy.”