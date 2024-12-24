The 6 most IG-worthy Christmas spots to visit in Atlanta

If your family isn’t already in Atlanta, they will be trickling in today and tomorrow, so you know you have to show your guests a good time in the city. Thankfully, several places in Atlanta are decorating their eateries to maximize all the Christmas vibes. Whether you closer to Buckhead, Midtown or Downtown, there is a holiday eatery just waiting for you and the family.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

You may experience the charm of the Christmas season at the Atlanta Christkindl Market, which offers a distinctive fusion of traditional German celebrations and the vibrant energy of Atlanta. Enjoy brats, schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels with hot cocoa and mulled wine from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 while perusing wooden toys, holiday décor and other handcrafted items. The market is located in Buckhead at the junction of East Paces Ferry and Peachtree Road (right in front of the Bank of America).

The Blind Pig

This Buckhead pub is a local favorite and is transformed into the Blind Elf each year. Holiday-themed snacks and drinks will be served, along with festive décor and sparkling lights. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome because there is extremely limited availability. The seating in the bar is first come, first served. There is not enough room to stand at the bar. The Blind Elf Experience will formally open on Nov. 29. Then, to secure a reservation, visitors must pay for “The Blind Elf Experience,” which costs $70 total (tax and tip included) and includes two specialty cocktails and two nibbles per person.

The black, unmarked entrance behind Chido & Padre’s is where you’ll find The Blind Pig.

Rreal Tacos

If you are a taco stan like me and you want to enjoy some and feel the Christmas cheer, look no further than Rreal Tacos. The taco spot has tons of locations around Atlanta, including ones in Buckhead and Midtown, and each restaurant location is decked out in holiday decorations. Enjoy some of the finest tacos in the city and enjoy the Christmas vibes all at once. Doesn’t get much better.

The Roof at Ponce City Market

The Roof, located atop Ponce City Market, is a great place to boost your festive vibes. During the holidays, this rooftop attraction is turned into a winter wonderland and offers expansive views of the Atlanta skyline. With the city lights all around, curl up with a blanket and sip festive beverages.

5Church Midtown

The rooftop Holiday bar at 5Church Midtown will be open from now until Dec. 29, 2024! With a variety of holiday-themed cocktails, a light bite menu, an interactive and shareable s’mores board, festive décor and twinkling lights, merry guests will jingle the night away. For those 21 years of age and up, the Rooftop Holiday Bar will open seven nights a week at 5 p.m. and will not charge a cover charge.

Urbantree

Urbantree has completely transformed the tasting room into a winter wonderland to celebrate the holiday season! The bar will be open from now until the remainder of the holiday season closing on Jan. 7. You can expect specialty holiday-themed shooters and cocktails, numerous photo opportunities throughout the tasting room, karaoke every Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m., trivia every Thursday at 7 p.m., special holiday events all month long like the Winter Sip & Shop, music, board games and so much more will all be part of the festivities!