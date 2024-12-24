Meta upgrades Ray-Ban smart glasses with new displays

Meta could be set to add displays to its Ray-Ban smart glasses next year.

A new report by the Financial Times claims the addition is likely to arrive in the second half of 2025. Industry analysts estimate the smart glasses market will reach $20 billion by 2027, showing the strategic importance of this upgrade.

Sources told the outlet the display will be small and will be used to display information from Meta’s AI virtual assistant. The integration of AI assistants in wearable technology has seen a 200% growth in user adoption over the past two years.

The fashionable wearable currently boasts in-ear speakers, cameras, microphones and Meta AI, and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. This processor is specifically designed for lightweight AR devices, capable of handling complex AI operations while maintaining efficient power consumption.

The report comes after it was claimed Apple is potentially planning to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which allows consumers to take photos and videos, listen to music, make calls and even livestream directly to its platforms Facebook and Instagram. The current model has already captured 35% of the smart eyewear market share since its launch.

Meta has found huge success with its $299 glasses with Italian eyewear manufacturing firm Luxottica Group SpA and the rival tech giant – behind the expensive Vision Pro spatial headset – seemingly wants in on the lucrative market. Luxottica Group, which owns Ray-Ban, commands over 80% of the global luxury eyewear market.

