SZA making further changes to mixes on ‘Lana’ album

SZA has announced she is making some further changes to the mixes on ‘Lana‘.

The ‘Saturn’ hitmaker dropped the deluxe edition of her second studio album ‘SOS’ on December 20, and after listening to the release “with a clear mind”, she has decided to “add stuff” on Christmas – though she admitted the alterations may go unnoticed by streamers. Industry experts note that such post-release modifications have become increasingly common in the streaming era.

“After listening w a clear mind I’m Switching some mixes out when I add stuff on Christmas lol . This means nothing to you but had to say it for me lol . Who knows u might notice,” SZA – whose real name is Solána Rowe – penned on X on December 24. This level of attention to detail has become a trademark of SZA’s artistic process throughout her career.

‘Lana’ – which features the hit Kendrick Lamar collaboration ’30 For 30′ – was a few hours delayed, with SZA explaining on X at the time: “Just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.. (mixes are important) love you camp.” The collaboration with Lamar marks their fourth successful partnership, following previous hits that have accumulated over 100 million streams combined.

The ‘Kill Bill’ hitmaker recently teased that she has even more new music on the way after being given the “go ahead” by her manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson. This announcement follows her incredibly successful year, with ‘SOS’ spending 21 weeks at number one on various charts.

“And before yall even start .. punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all songs .. more things are on the way,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site. The artist’s prolific output has contributed to her becoming one of the most streamed female artists of 2024.

SZA asked her manager if she can release three more tracks, ‘Take You Down’, ‘PSA’ and ‘Open Arms’, but he asked her to wait until “at least” Christmas or the New Year to drop anything else. These unreleased tracks have been highly anticipated by fans since snippets leaked online earlier this year.

The 35-year-old singer posted a screenshot of their texts and Punch responded: “OK. I think we should def let this breathe for a week at least. Give it to them for new years of Christmas.” This transparent communication with fans has become characteristic of SZA’s relationship with her audience.

