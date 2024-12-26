Celebrating the breakout stars of 2024: Black entertainment shines bright

The year 2024 has proven to be a remarkable time for Black entertainment, showcasing a blend of established icons and emerging talents. While beloved artists like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Cynthia Erivo and Donald Glover continued to captivate audiences with their artistry, a new generation of stars has stepped into the spotlight. From Ayo Edebiri’s standout role in “The Bear” to the dynamic hip-hop presence of GloRilla and Sexyy Red, this year has introduced us to a plethora of Black superstars who are making waves across various platforms.

Kai Cenat: The internet’s favorite streamer

In the realm of digital entertainment, Kai Cenat has emerged as a powerhouse. His engaging streams have attracted numerous celebrity guests, creating an atmosphere where stars feel comfortable sharing candid moments. Cenat’s influence has made him one of the most talked-about internet personalities of the year.

RaMell Ross: A visionary filmmaker

Writer and director RaMell Ross has garnered critical acclaim for his film Nickel Boys, which tells the harrowing story of two young Black men navigating an abusive reform school in the 1960s. The film’s emotional depth resonates with audiences, leaving them eager to see what stories Ross will tell next.

Aaron Pierre: A versatile actor

Aaron Pierre has showcased his immense talent in projects like “Genius: MLK/X,” Rebel Ridge and Mufasa: The Lion King. His performances have established him as an actor to watch, demonstrating a range that captivates audiences.

Ayo Edebiri: The heart of “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri has become a fan favorite through her role in “The Bear,” where she brings a unique blend of humor and depth to her character, Sydney. Her ability to balance intense drama with comedic moments has made her a standout performer, further highlighted by her recent hosting stint on “SNL.”

Coco Jones: A rising star

After winning a Grammy, Coco Jones has expanded her acting repertoire with a compelling storyline in “Bel Air” and a memorable performance at the 2024 BET Awards. With more projects on the horizon, including a rom-com with Kountry Wayne, Jones is poised for continued success.

Angel Reese: A trailblazer in women’s sports

WNBA rookie Angel Reese has made headlines not just for her impressive triple-double streak but also for her influence off the court. Her endorsements and red carpet appearances have helped elevate the visibility of women’s sports, making 2024 a landmark year for female athletes.

Ryan Destiny: Beyond music

Known for her musical talents, Ryan Destiny has captivated audiences with her portrayal of boxing champion Claressa Shields in The Fire Inside. Her performance has opened doors for her to explore more diverse roles in the coming years.

Malcolm Washington: A new voice in filmmaking

Stepping out from the shadows of his famous family, Malcolm Washington has shown promise as a filmmaker. His unique perspective and storytelling abilities are anticipated to bring fresh narratives to the screen.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett: A cultural force

While not an entertainer, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has made significant strides in advocating for Black culture and rights. Her fearless stance against political adversities has resonated with many, showcasing the importance of representation in all spheres.

Sexyy Red: A hip-hop icon

Sexyy Red has made a name for herself in hip-hop, using her platform to influence beauty and style trends. Her crossover appeal has introduced her music to a broader audience, solidifying her place in the industry.

Blue Ivy Carter: Carving her path

Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé, is navigating her own path in the entertainment world. While she benefits from her family’s legacy, she is determined to establish her identity and prove her talent.

As we look back on 2024, it’s clear that Black entertainment is thriving, with a diverse array of talents emerging and making their mark. These breakout stars are not only entertaining us but also shaping the cultural landscape for years to come.