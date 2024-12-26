Blue Ivy steals the spotlight during Beyoncé’s halftime show (video)

As is becoming custom, Blue Ivy Carter stole the spotlight from her megastar mother Beyoncé while performing during the halftime of the NFL game on Dec. 25.

Blue Ivy’s appearance towards the end with Queen Bey in her Houston hometown went viral internationally.

Beyoncé performed songs from her country album Cowboy Carter live for the first time during halftime of the game between Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium

The star-studded performance popped off with Beyoncé emerging on a white horse with a matching bedazzled outfit, feathered coat and wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

After charging through a selection of songs, which included appearances by Shaboozey and Post Malone, Beyoncé closed out her set with her hit “Texas Hold ‘Em,” when she was joined by Blue Ivy, who danced in perfect synchronization with her mother and a battalion of backup dancers.

Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, told Newsweek in advance that there would be nice surprises on Beyoncé’s mini-concert, which certainly came to fruition.

“It’s her hometown and she’s so excited … to be part of Christmas Day on the NFL in Houston,” Schroeder said. “I think was just a great confluence of the circumstances.”

If it were possible, fans fell in love with Blue even more when she began performing with her mother on her “Renaissance World Tour” in 2023. Therefore, fans were pleasantly surprised when Blue emerged to line step with Bey.