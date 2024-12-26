Floyd Mayweather surprised fans with an extravagant Christmas gift for his grandson, the son of rap star NBA YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Mayweather posted a video showing he bought a $20 million building for Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr., which likely ensures YoungBoy’s son will never be broke. The real estate property is located in an upscale section of New York – Manhattan’s Diamond District.

Despite the confused look on the 3-year-old grandson’s face, the vibe was festive in the house as Mayweather explained the purchase.

“You the first kid that own a building in the Diamond District in New York City,” Mayweather said. “We bought you a building. Papa bought you a building,” he added as folks cheered in the background.

YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather began dating in 2018, and they welcomed her first child — he has 10 children in total — in January 2021. The two were reportedly engaged when she shared a photo of a ring on her engagement finger. But the pair eventually parted ways under turbulent circumstances.

Nevertheless, Mayweather remains very fond of YoungBoy, heaping effusive praise on the embattled rap star while appearing on the “Pivot” podcast in 2023.

“I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists [in] music. He got a cult-like following,” Floyd said. “I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”