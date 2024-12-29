Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of embattled rap icon NBA YoungBoy, is angry that she cannot seek gainful employment because of her son.

YoungBoy, aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again, remains one of the most streamed hip hop stars in the world despite being incarcerated for 27 months for being the ringleader in a drug prescription scandal in Utah. The plea deal was part of the federal gun case that was moved from Louisiana to Utah. He will also have to serve five years of probation.

Despite YoungBoy’s many millions that will mostly sit on ice until his release in 2026, Gaulden said she is not the one who is rich and doesn’t live beyond her means. In fact, the matriarch said it is frustrating that she cannot get a job.

NBA YoungBoy’s mother said only her son is rich

“‘You rich.’ Baby, I ain’t rich,” NBA YoungBoy’s mother remarked on Instagram Live while responding to a viewer’s comment.

“My child rich. My child do. But you know what? I swear to God and hope to die: I’m not no money person. I don’t care about money. As long as my bills paid, that’s all I want. I don’t ask for no jewelry, I don’t ask for no cars, I don’t ask for money for trips, I don’t care about none of that.”

NBA YoungBoy’s mother explains why working is out of the question

Goulden, whose son’s birth name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr., said she is not one of those parents who leech off their children’s wealth.

“All I want is my bills paid,” Goulden continued. “I don’t ask for nothing, I put that on my life. I want a job, I swear to God I wish I could work, I miss work so bad. On my mama, I wish I could work. That s— making me mad, I want to work so bad. I don’t like nobody giving me nothing.”

When someone asked her quizzically why she cannot work, Goulden became visibly irritated.

“‘Why I can’t work?’ F— you mean, ‘Why I can’t work?’ You want me to get shot in my face at a job? The f— is wrong with you? […] Everywhere I go, people know me.”