Tina Knowles channeled her inner lioness while roaring back at the legion of Beyoncé haters following her daughter’s performance during halftime of the NFL game on Christmas Day.

Beyoncé’s “A Cowboy Carter Christmas” show during the intermission of the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game broke records on Netflix and boasted a viewership of 27 million people. The 13-minute show is now being streamed as a stand-alone mini-concert on Netflix entitled “Beyoncé Bowl.”

Many marveled over the spectacular spectacle that was punctuated by appearances by rising county star Shaboozy, Post Malone and, especially, her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who received a rousing ovation and danced in perfect synchronization with the battalion of dancers.

Tina Knowles reposts an outraged fan’s supportive words of Beyoncé

Despite this, many others have disparaged Beyoncé in the succeeding days. Supercharged with righteous indignation, Knowles shared a fan’s post for her four million Instagram followers that reads: “People will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say” about her daughter despite a “FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE.”

An exasperated Knowles then took off like a missile at the critics of her globally famous daughter.

Tina Knowles vehemently defends daughter Beyoncé

“Repost: My sentiments exactly!” Knowles captioned the Instagram post. “It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.



“Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!! So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in. Said with love. PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper’ one, two, three waiting for the fake bots to come.”

Beyoncé also receives hate because of her husband Jay-Z’s legal entanglement

Beyoncé is also “catching stray,” as urbanites term it because her husband, Jay-Z, is under siege with a lawsuit for allegedly drugging and raping a 13-year-old in 2000. The alleged incident occurred with the help and participation of disgraced mogul Diddy at an after-party of the MTV Video Music Awards. Many have called for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to sever ties with Hov, who is in charge of the annual Super Bowl halftime show.