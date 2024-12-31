Celebrating Black hair: The top hair moments of 2024

As we look back on 2024, it’s clear that this year was monumental for Black hair. From iconic celebrity launches to stunning hairstyles that made headlines, the world of hair care and styling was vibrant and full of creativity. Notably, two music icons, Beyoncé and Rihanna, made significant strides in the beauty industry, launching their own hair care lines and showcasing their unique styles.

Beyoncé’s hair journey with Cécred

In February 2024, Beyoncé launched her hair care line, Cécred, which quickly became a topic of discussion. Critics initially questioned her authenticity, suggesting she hid her natural hair behind wigs. However, Beyoncé responded by sharing her wash day routine, revealing her long, healthy hair and the deep connection she has with it. “I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair,” she expressed in an interview with Essence. This openness not only showcased the effectiveness of her products but also emphasized the personal journey many Black women have with their hair.

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair launch

Rihanna followed suit in June with the launch of Fenty Hair. Her marketing strategy was a masterclass in relatability, featuring her real hair in a blonde pixie cut during the promotional campaign. Rihanna’s hairstylist, Yusef, praised her decision to embrace her natural curls at the launch event, stating, “She looked so fresh and just so unbothered.” This move resonated with fans, reinforcing the importance of authenticity in beauty.

Elphaba’s micro braids

In the world of film, Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba in the musical Wicked featured stunning micro braids that paid homage to Black women. Erivo explained, “I asked if we could reimagine that hair as micro braids because I knew you’d still have the movement, and you could still have the length.” This creative choice not only enhanced her character but also celebrated the beauty of Black hairstyles on a major platform.

Cardi B’s bold Mugler look

Cardi B made a statement at Paris Fashion Week, rocking razor-sharp bangs and a Mugler dress that showcased her daring style. Despite personal challenges, Cardi’s ability to captivate audiences with her fashion choices remains unwavering, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

GloRilla’s album cover hair

GloRilla took creativity to another level by incorporating her album cover into her hairstyle. During her tour with Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla’s hair became a walking billboard for her debut album, showcasing the innovative ways artists are using their hair to express their brand.

Doja Cat’s Coachella performance

Doja Cat wowed audiences at Coachella with her eccentric performance, featuring hair costumes designed by Charlie Le Mindu. The elaborate costumes, weighing about 10 kilos, were a testament to Doja’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance art.

Taraji P. Henson’s daring look

Finally, Taraji P. Henson made headlines with her bold red razor-sharp haircut at the “Fight Night” premiere. This striking look highlighted her fearless approach to fashion and beauty, inspiring many to embrace their unique styles.

2024 was a remarkable year for Black hair, marked by creativity, authenticity and empowerment. From celebrity launches to viral trends, the hair moments of this year have not only celebrated individual beauty but also fostered a sense of community and connection among Black women. As we move forward, these moments will continue to inspire and shape the future of beauty and hair care.