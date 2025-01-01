NCCU law school launches commission to elevate legal education excellence

In a bold move that signals its commitment to advancing legal education, North Carolina Central University has established a high-powered commission to shape the future of its prestigious law school. As reported in Black Enterprise, the 13-member team — set to begin work in January 2025 — brings together some of the most accomplished legal minds in North Carolina.

A legacy of excellence meets innovation

At the helm of this transformative initiative is Raymond C. Pierce, whose return to NCCU marks a significant moment for the institution. As the former dean of the NCCU School of Law and current president and CEO of the Southern Education Foundation, Pierce brings deep institutional knowledge and a proven track record of educational leadership.

The commission’s formation comes at a crucial time when the legal profession is experiencing rapid evolution. NCCU’s law school — historically known for opening doors for aspiring legal professionals, particularly those from underrepresented communities — is positioning itself to meet these changing demands head-on.

Breaking new ground in legal education

The commission’s scope is comprehensive, focusing on elements crucial for modern legal education. Their mandate includes evaluating everything from admissions criteria to curriculum design, ensuring graduates are equipped with the skills needed in today’s legal landscape.

Key areas under review include:

Alignment with American Bar Association requirements

Enhancement of clinical operations

Strengthening of student support systems

Analysis of post-graduation outcomes

Strategic improvements to bar passage rates

This thorough evaluation process demonstrates NCCU’s commitment to maintaining its position as a premier institution for legal education while adapting to contemporary challenges.

Building on a foundation of success

The commission brings together an impressive array of legal expertise. Members include Glenn B. Adams Sr., a distinguished partner at Adams, Burge, and Boughman PLLC; Kate Bartlett, who brings valuable insights from her tenure as dean at Duke University School of Law; and Adrina Greenlee Bass, special deputy attorney general of the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon’s vision for the law school emphasizes innovation while honoring its historic mission. The commission’s work — scheduled to produce initial findings by May 2025 — represents a significant investment in the future of legal education at NCCU.

Charting the path forward

This initiative represents more than just institutional development; it’s about creating opportunities and maintaining NCCU’s role as a catalyst for change in the legal profession. The commission’s work will impact not only future legal professionals but also the communities they will serve.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, NCCU’s proactive approach positions its law school to remain at the forefront of legal education. This commission’s work ensures that future generations of legal professionals will continue to benefit from NCCU’s legacy of excellence while being prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.

The establishment of this commission marks a pivotal moment in NCCU’s history, demonstrating its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the continued advancement of legal education. As the commission begins its work, its impact will likely extend far beyond the campus, influencing the future of legal education and the profession itself.