Nicole Pacini has transformed the self-development landscape with her unBitter “Being In Total Control of Herself” Movement. As an author, speaker, and women’s empowerment leader, she guides women through authentic living and self-discovery. Her platform offers practical tools for emotional healing and purposeful growth, combining unflinching honesty with actionable strategies. Through her brand’s transformative approach, Pacini empowers women to navigate life’s complexities while reclaiming their power. Her work provides a blueprint for women to live confidently on their terms, fostering resilience and clarity along their path to self-actualization.

Nicole recently spoke with rolling out about the work she does to empower women.

How Pacini’s movement ‘naturally’ emerged

What initially inspired you to focus your work on women’s empowerment, and how has your vision evolved since you began this journey?

I didn’t set out to focus on women’s empowerment — it naturally emerged from my personal experiences and my willingness to share my story with others. As I began opening up about my struggles, triumphs, and vulnerabilities — I realized that so many women could relate. This created a space where empathy flourished, and it became clear how powerful it was to connect through storytelling.

In your experience as both an author and speaker, which format is more effective for conveying complex messages about personal development and empowerment?

Writing has always been my most effective format for conveying complex personal development and empowerment messages. It’s where I feel the most comfortable, allowing me to take my time, reflect, and craft messages that resonate deeply with my audience.

Could you share a specific moment from your work with women that fundamentally changed your approach to leadership and mentoring?

The mission of the Nicole Pacini brand is to inspire and empower everyday women to live authentically in their purpose without barriers. “Everyday women” include women from all cultural, social, and economic backgrounds. When I connect with women, I prioritize speaking from an authentic place of empathy, experience, and pure vulnerability.

How do you address the intersection of cultural backgrounds and women’s empowerment in your speaking engagements and writing?

Women worldwide share a profound connection, regardless of cultural background. No matter where we come from, many have faced bias, challenges, or circumstances that unite us in shared understanding. For instance, mothers across cultures can identify with the joys and struggles of raising a family. Similarly, women who have experienced domestic violence or other adversities can relate to the pain and resilience that come with those experiences. These shared realities remind us that, at our core, we are more alike than different.

Your work spans multiple platforms and audiences. How do you adapt your message of empowerment to resonate with different generations of women?

When I speak to teen girls, I often share my story of becoming a teenage mother and the challenges I had to overcome. I tell them about the doubts and negativity I faced from others who believed my life wouldn’t amount to much. Through these conversations, I emphasize the courage and faith I’ve always carried, the belief that I am destined for something more significant, and that God was on my side.

Can you discuss a failure or setback in your career that ultimately strengthened your message or approach to empowerment?

Everything was outlined and ready when I started fleshing out unBITTER in 2018 or 2019. But by 2020, I couldn’t find the notes I had worked so hard on. Losing them felt like a significant setback, and for a moment, I felt defeated. But I learned that God’s timing is God’s timing.

What new initiatives or projects are you developing to expand your impact on women’s empowerment?

One of my immediate goals for 2025 is to start utilizing unBITTER: The Blueprint Journal to host discussions with groups of women and the podcast.