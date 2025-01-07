Will Smith confirms he’s not in new ‘Matrix’ movie

Will Smith will not star in the next ‘Matrix’ movie. The announcement comes amid intense social media speculation about the franchise’s future casting.

“In 1997, the Wachowski’s offered Will Smith the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’. Smith turned it down. He chose ‘Wild Wild West’, believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would ‘The Matrix’ have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will… ‘The Matrix’ has you…” The ‘King Richard’ actor sparked speculation on Monday (06.01.25) that he would be part of the fifth installment of the franchise that is currently in development after he shared this cryptic video on Instagram, with the post ending on a teaser that led to fans speculating he was joining the series. The post garnered over 2 million likes within hours of posting.

However, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Will will not be joining director Drew Goddard’s upcoming project. The clarification comes as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The upcoming movie will be the first not directed by a Wachowski, though Lana Wachowski – who directed 2021’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ without sister Lilly – will executive produce the film. The original ‘Matrix’ trilogy grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

The project was announced last April, with Warner Bros praising the ‘Cabin in the Woods’ filmmaker’s vision. Drew Goddard’s previous work has earned him both Emmy and Oscar nominations.

“Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters,” the studio said in a statement. The franchise has influenced countless sci-fi films since its debut.

And Drew is thrilled to be on board. The filmmaker’s involvement marks a new chapter for the franchise, which has been a cornerstone of sci-fi cinema since 1999.

“It is not hyperbole to say ‘The Matrix’ films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world,” he said in his own statement. The original film revolutionized special effects with its innovative “bullet time” sequences.

Meanwhile, Will previously spoke of how he turned down ‘The Matrix’ after being unimpressed by the siblings’ pitch. The role of Neo would go on to define Keanu Reeves’ career and cement his status as a leading action star.

“The Wachowskis, they came in and it was like, they had only done one movie…They came in, and they made a pitch for ‘The Matrix’,” he said in a 2019 video shared to his YouTube channel. Their previous film, ‘Bound’, was released in 1996.

“As it turns out, they’re geniuses, but there’s a fine line in a pitch meeting between genius and what I experienced in the meeting… So, I made ‘Wild Wild West’. I’m not proud of it.” ‘Wild Wild West’ was considered a box office disappointment, grossing $222 million against a $170 million budget.

The new Matrix film is expected to begin production in late 2025, with casting announcements anticipated in the coming months. Industry insiders suggest the film will explore new territories within the Matrix universe while maintaining connections to the original storyline.

The franchise has expanded beyond films to include animated shorts, video games, and comic books, creating a vast multimedia universe that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. With this fifth installment, Warner Bros. aims to reinvigorate the series for a new generation of viewers.