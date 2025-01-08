Tasha K accuses Cardi B of trying to ‘ruin’ her

Tasha K claims that rap queen Cardi B is deliberately sabotaging her career and trying to “financially ruin” her.

During her court filings obtained by TMZ, the blogger and creator of “Unwine with Tasha K” podcast claims she is financially destitute after losing the $4 million defamation lawsuit to Cardi in 2022.

Cardi B collection after winning the lawsuit temporarily halted

Cardi B began collecting on the judgment until Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023.

In the filing, Tasha stated she only had $95 in her Chase checking account and was burdened by significant debts: $14,000 to banks and American Express, $53,000 on her car, and $3.38 million to Cardi B.

Cardi said Tasha was lying to the courts, asserting the controversial blogger had moved her financial assets to offshore accounts and to her husband’s business.

Madame Noire noted that if Tasha wins the bankruptcy case, she will be able to hold onto her assets while still being responsible for paying down the debt owed to Cardi.

Cardi B fans are not sympathetic to Tasha K’s financial quagmire

While Tasha is mired in debt, many Cardi B fans note that the blogger is the author of her own financial disaster.