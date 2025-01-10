Halle Berry clears out her closet to aid wildfire victims

Halle Berry is donating her “entire closet” to help victims of the California wildfires.

The Hollywood actress sprung into action after seeing fellow screen star Sharon Stone post an appeal for donations to help those who have lost everything in the disaster – which has claimed 10 lives and burned thousands of homes to the ground in southern California – and Halle urged others to help by bringing donations to the COOP store in Los Angeles. California wildfires have caused over $50 billion in damages in the past five years alone.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. The post reached over 2 million viewers within hours of posting.

“A group of thoughtful, committed citizens can make a difference. We’re at COOP at 7282 Beverly Boulevard collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced, affected by the fire,” Halle added in a video posted on the platform.

“We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets … You can come and shop and you can also donate.” Community donation centers like COOP have become crucial hubs during California’s increasingly severe fire seasons.

Sharon previously appealed for donations on her Instagram page appealing for “gently used” clothing, hats, shoes and gloves as well as new underwear and socks. The actress has been a long-time advocate for disaster relief efforts in California.

“I was nauseous and awake being just miles away from such wreckage. I kept thinking, what the hell can I do? …” reveals Jenna Cooper – who runs COOP. The store has become a vital resource center during multiple California emergencies.

“People need stuff immediately and there are people who are willing to shop for them or to donate. Well, I have a space to make it happen …” Studies show that immediate community response in the first 72 hours after a disaster is crucial for affected families.

“My community has nice things so we’re basically giving the shirts off of our back. We set it up to feel like a curated space,” Cooper continued. Local grassroots efforts like COOP’s have been shown to provide more personalized and immediate assistance compared to larger organizations.

“The Red Cross is amazing, but this is a way we are taking care of the community in a way where they can feel comfortable and get way they need. Come in, take what you want or tell us what you need and we will find it.” Research indicates that community-based disaster response can reach affected individuals up to 48 hours faster than traditional aid organizations.

The initiative has already helped hundreds of families affected by the wildfires, with donations continuing to pour in from across Los Angeles County. Celebrity involvement has significantly amplified awareness of the cause, leading to an estimated 300% increase in community participation.

Local officials have praised the grassroots effort, noting that community-based responses like this one often provide crucial support during the gap between immediate evacuation and the arrival of larger-scale disaster relief services. The COOP store’s model of disaster response has been so successful that similar initiatives are being planned in other fire-prone regions of California.

Mental health experts emphasize that maintaining dignity through quality donations and a shop-like environment can significantly impact disaster victims’ psychological recovery. The COOP store’s approach of providing high-quality, curated items has been noted as particularly beneficial for maintaining victims’ sense of normalcy and self-worth during crisis situations.