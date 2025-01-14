Wendy Wilson wrote a career planning book for executives

Wendy Wilson, Ph.D., is a dynamic force in executive leadership, career coaching and entrepreneurship. With over two decades of experience, she has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders. In this candid conversation, Wilson shares her journey, insights and advice for navigating the professional world.

What inspired your journey?

I have over 20 years of combined experience in career planning and executive coaching. My business, W2 Communications, is my passion project. During the day, I serve as chief of staff and vice president of University Relations at a public institution in Georgia. Through my roles, I guide individuals, entrepreneurs to career professionals, on overcoming challenges and achieving their goals.

What does true coaching entail?

At its core, coaching is about being a support guide. It equips individuals with tools to navigate challenges and achieve their goals. Executive presence plays a significant role in this—it’s a professional behavior that must be embodied to sustain and thrive, whether as an entrepreneur or in a corporate setting.

How do you prepare clients for fulfilling careers?

First, I tell clients to trust the journey and commit to lifelong learning. While technical skills are important, essential skills—often mislabeled as ‘soft skills’—are critical. These include effective communication, active listening and conflict resolution.

What challenges have you faced as a woman of color in an executive role?

One of my biggest challenges has been dealing with mediocrity in spaces where excellence is expected. I’ve learned to meet people where they are while staying focused on leading by example.

What inspired you to start W2 Communications?

It started over 20 years ago when I was working in human resources. I loved helping people craft resumes and present themselves authentically. Over time, people began approaching me for advice, and I realized there was a deeper need for career coaching and strategy.

How did growing up in Detroit shape your journey?

Growing up in Detroit, I was surrounded by examples of excellence, particularly among people of color. My parents prioritized education, and frequent trips to the library were the norm in our household. Detroit taught me that anything is possible.

Tell us about your book 101 Career Planning and Executive Presence Strategies.

Legacy was a significant motivator. I wanted to capture the insights and strategies I’ve shared with clients over the years in one accessible guide. The book addresses recurring challenges I’ve observed in professional spaces and provides actionable advice for professionals at all levels.

What advice would you give to young women entrepreneurs?

Master your craft and embrace executive presence, it’s about professionalism, emotional intelligence and communication. Be brave and intentional in seeking mentors, even if that mentorship comes from books or interviews. Most importantly, start where you are. Don’t wait for perfection, just take that first step and trust the process.

To purchase a copy of the book, visit:

http://www.drwendywilson101.com

https://www.w2comms.com