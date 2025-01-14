Fans torch Waka Flocka over question about boys and girls

Waka Flocka inadvertently incited a tidal wave of criticism when he posed a seemingly benign question about parents and what they hope for their children.

Flocka spoke to his 4 million Instagram followers by posing this thought in the captions:

“Fifteen years ago, parents hoped their daughters would marry a good man. Today, parents hope their sons will marry a good woman. What happened?” Flocka penned..

The problem wasn’t the question, per se, but who authored the words.

Flocka’s ex-wife, Tammy Rivera, famously filed for divorce from him in 2022 after eight years of marriage due to his reported penchant for cheating on her.

Female fans wonder why Waka Flocka asked such a question

Because of this, mostly female fans took off after Flocka for his alleged tone deafness for even broaching the topic of sons and daughters looking for good counterparts.

“I want to be this delusional I’m my life with this caption 😂😂😂,” one Instagram user said in the comments section, while a second simply said, “You cheated dude.”

A third respondent said, “Trolls like YOU happened. Parents always want what’s best 🤡,” while a fourth added, “Pot, meet kettle!”

A fifth person surmised: “Cause men like you come in good women’s life and f–k it up!”

Waka Flocka wrote about this topic earlier this month

This is not the first time that Flocka broached this topic. At the top of the new year, Flocka was in a state of introspection when he posed this question to his followers:

“Back then, fathers had 4 to 5 kids. Now, kids have 4 to 5 fathers. Climate change is crazy…. Since climate control is trending. I thought you’d remind them of what storms society actually face Waka… me talking to me,” he wrote on Jan. 4.

This time, Flocka only got a light lashing from fans.