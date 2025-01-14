The Weeknd halts plans as LA fires rage

The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert “out of respect” for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The decision comes as the state battles one of its most devastating winter fire seasons on record.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – was due to drop his upcoming new album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ on January 24th, but it will now be released on January 31st. The album was set to be his first major release since his critically acclaimed 2022 album ‘Dawn FM’.

He was also scheduled to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25th, but that gig has now been axed. The venue, which holds up to 90,000 people, has become crucial to emergency response efforts.

“Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th,” The Weeknd wrote on Instagram. The announcement reached over 5 million likes within hours of posting.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.

“In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. (sic)” The artist has previously shown support for various humanitarian causes, having donated millions to different relief efforts.

The Weeknd has shifted his focus to “support the recovery” of Californian communities and to help locals “rebuild”. His team is reportedly working with local organizations to provide assistance.

“My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.

“With love, Abel. (sic)” The artist’s management has indicated they are exploring ways to contribute to the relief efforts.

The Rose Bowl is being used as an emergency response center for the Pasadena Police and Fire, and late last week officials had to ask people not to drop off personal donations there. The historic venue has become a crucial coordination point for firefighting efforts across the region.

“The Rose Bowl needs to be priority for emergency vehicles coming from numerous states to help protect life and property,” Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian told the Los Angeles Daily News. Emergency response teams from over 12 states have arrived to assist with the firefighting efforts.

“It never was an official drop off site; it snowballed into this.

“We appreciate it, it’s heartfelt, but please wait until we have a plan in place.” Local authorities are working to establish designated donation centers to better manage the influx of community support.

The Eaton fire, near the stadium, has killed 17 after burning through more than 14,000 acres. This marks one of the deadliest winter wildfires in California’s recent history, with damage estimates already exceeding $500 million.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna has said detectives are investigating the possible cause of the fires, but lightning – the most common source of US fires – has been ruled out as the reason for the Palisades and Eaton blazes. The investigation involves multiple agencies and advanced forensic techniques.

The fires have prompted a massive emergency response, with over 3,000 firefighters deployed across affected areas. Weather conditions, including unusually strong Santa Ana winds and record-low humidity levels, have complicated firefighting efforts.

Local authorities have established multiple evacuation centers, providing shelter to thousands of displaced residents. The Red Cross and other organizations have mobilized to provide essential supplies and support to affected communities.

The entertainment industry has shown widespread support, with several other artists and events also postponing or canceling scheduled appearances in the affected areas. The situation has highlighted the increasing impact of climate change on California’s fire seasons, which experts say are growing longer and more severe each year.