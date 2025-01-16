Jim Jones issues strong warning to Cam’ron

Rapper Jim Jones clapped back at Cam’ron as well as Ma$e in his second diss track “JOMO (Jump Off My AYOO).”

On Thursday, Jan. 16, Jones previewed a second track which calls into question his fellow former Dipset rapper’s roots.

While touting himself “a legend up in two boroughs” of New York, Jones, 48, threatened Cam’ron, his supporters and Jones doubters.

“BIG JOMO u know the rest,” Jones added in the caption.

Jim Jones impugns Cam’ron’s character and origins

Within the track, Jones questions Cam’ron’s origins.

“Is he a Bronx, is he a Harlem n—a?” Jones rapped. “F–k all that, tell me what’s the problem, n—a/I’m too thorough/I move through/my crew thorough/let me ask you a question because I’m a legend up in two boroughs.”

Later in the song, Jones warns Cam: “Keep playing, my young boys will burn the earth down for me,” while making gun hand gestures.

Both tracks are reportedly going to appear on Jones’ upcoming album, At The Church Steps.

Additionally, Capo is gearing up to release a “This Sh-t Still In Harlem” remix featuring Juelz Santana, Vado, Dave East and 2gs like Gucci.

Jones also warned Cam’ron, 48, and Ma$e, 49, that “if I get upset, it’s going to be a real problem,” he said on the podcast “Mafia Principles.” “I can tell you about the times when I did get upset. This sh-t ain’t no game. They can’t play with me too much.”

Many fans are not impressed with Jim Jones’ threats

“Sir please we still waiting for u to get upset with max B… Relax old man and go drink some tea u are 48 years old go sit down tf,” one fan said.

A second fan called Jones a liar, saying, “🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢jomo you aint doing nothing 😂😂😂.”

A third respondent bluntly said, “Jim stop you was never a goon…you just had crashouts around 😂,” while a fourth user added, “Jim said this & cam proceeded to laugh the show. Nobody takes Jim seriously.”

A fan said Jones has never gone through any real challenges in his life, saying, “Dude ain’t never did no bid, never locked in for the 1:1…Running around 15 deep don’t qualify. The real 🥷 understands.”

“Can’t imagine being a goofy 50 year old grandpa rhyming about other men like this 😂😂😂,” another fan wrote.

A few folks did give Jones his props for the “JOMO” track, with one person saying, “This is tough! Can’t even lie 🔥🔥.”