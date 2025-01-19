DJ Akademiks is sorry for saying Drake helped LeBron cheat

DJ Akademiks admits that he was lying when he accused NBA superstar LeBron James of cheating on his wife, Savannah, repeatedly when he visited with Drake in Toronto.

Last week, Akademiks went off on a scream-filled tirade on his podcast, “Off the Record with Akademiks,” accusing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar of being a serial and unrepentant philanderer and that Drake supplied the “White women” that King James allegedly prefers.

Akademiks has been a fierce and unrelenting supporter of Drake, even after Drizzy was mauled in the historic rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. Subsequently, many hip hop fans — and pop culture in general — believe that Drake routinely feeds Akademiks defamatory information about his adversaries that Akademiks would then regurgitate on his podcast.

Fans think Drake told Akademiks that LeBron James is an alleged serial cheater

Therefore, fans believe that when Akademiks accused James of going on “two mans” with Drake — meaning that the two had sexual relations with a bevy of women in Canada — and that Drizzy was the one who supplied that explosive information.

James and Drake are no longer close friends after Drizzy saw King James at Lamar’s concert, dancing to the blockbuster hit, “Not Like Us,” which Drake viewed as treasonous.

Drake cryptically takes shots at LeBron James

Drake even dropped a song, “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” that cryptically called out LBJ, though he didn’t mention King James by name.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this shit is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business,” Drizzy rapped, which appears to reference LBJ attending the concert of his hated archrival, Lamar, last summer.

Today, Akademiks is walking back those inflammatory rants impugning King James’ character and assailing his marriage, though there is no word whether Akademiks was threatened with legal action for defamation. Akademiks could also be responding to the ferocious backlash he incurred on social media for attacking James. Moreover, YouTube star Kai Cenat also admonished Akademiks for trashing another man’s relationship.

While speaking with Cenat on his live Twitch stream, Akademiks apologized about making reckless utterances about LBJ and his alleged penchant for infidelities.

Kai Cenat got Akademiks to apologize to LeBron James

“I f–k with Bron. I kinda feel bad. I went back online and was like, ‘Yo, I’m seeing so many people mad at me. If y’all wanna go with everything I said was cap, I’ll go with that,” he said on the show.

“We love LeBron. That’s one of our national icons so we gotta hold down his legacy. Everything I said was cap, this s–t is not real.”