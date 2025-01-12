Akademiks blasted for saying Drake helped LeBron cheat

DJ Akademiks is being deep-fried on social media for suggesting that Drake helped LeBron James cheat on his wife innumerable times.

Akademiks, long viewed as Drake’s most loyal supporter, is seen as transmitting to the public what Drizzy wants fans to know. Drake reportedly feels betrayed by King James, who were formerly close friends. Drake allegedly felt some kind of way after seeing James dance to Kendrick Lamar’s classic diss track “He Not Like Us” in which Lamar called Drake a “pedophile.”

Akademiks said LeBron is infatuated with White women

Fans believe that Akademiks, who strongly backed Drake during his historic beef with Lamar, is putting out damaging and damning information about King James. The most explosive is that the Los Angeles Laker would allegedly slip across the border and engage in a multiplicity of sexual conquests with White women that Drake facilitated.

Akademiks screams about LeBron James’ alleged infidelities

“Yo LeBron, I talked to enough whores in Canada. I’ve talked to enough people maybe Drake will keep teasing it let me just tell you what I’ve heard,” said Ak. “Yo LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two-mans ok? You’ve been cheating on your G–d— wife. Drake used to facilitate the h–s and basically, essentially you can’t dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b—–s, I’m sorry my n—-,” Akademiks ranted at a high decibel.

He continued, “If I’m Drake I’ll snitch on you too. Sorry buddy you can’t do that. No. You’ve been living a lie, and everybody been thinking you’re this perfect guy. But when you come to Canada, I know some of the whores. When you come to Canada you come to certain places. ‘I’m supplying you with the White women you love. You don’t even like Black chicks, [just] White women. I’m the guy.'”

Fans torch Akademiks for breaking the ‘man code’

Akademiks incited the ire of social media users for fighting Drake’s battles for him and being the liaison in Drake’s attempt to destroy James’ marriage to his wife, Savannah.