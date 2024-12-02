It is hardly a secret that DJ Akademiks is a staunch supporter of Drake; therefore, it is not surprising that he went off on another questionable rant about Drizzy’s adversary, Kendrick Lamar.

This time, the hip-hop personality used his “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks” podcast to lambast Lamar as a desperate man for using his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, to discuss LBGTQ issues to stay relevant.

“Big 45 is back, and we don’t want to hear about your auntie being a man or any of these other issues for four years,” Akademiks said. “Save it for 2028.”

DJ Akademiks focuses on Kendrick Lamar

Specifically, Akademiks’ tirade is about the song “Auntie Diaries” which revolves around one of Kendrick’s uncles who is transgender.

“Kendrick dropped a whole album talking about LGBTQ issues. In the history of hip-hop, when have we cared about that? We don’t talk about it, and now he’s making it a focus. It’s like he’s grasping for topics to sell records,” he says, often yelling.

“With all due respect to the LGBTQ community, when in the history of f—ing hip hop have we ever given a f— about that type of s— bro? Kendrick couldn’t rap about saving Black people no more, he start rapping about his auntie’s a man and that he got fingered.”

Fans thrash DJ Akademiks

Not surprisingly, fans were confused or disgusted with yet another unprovoked and unsolicited attack on Lamar.