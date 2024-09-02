DJ Akademiks slammed for hating on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Social media deep fried DJ Akademiks for being delighted that Kendrick Lamar’s monstrous classic cut, “Not Like Us,” has lost its streaming momentum.

At one point, during the zenith of the beef between Lamar and his adversary Drake, “Not Like Us” ruled over the Billboard charts, streaming services and even pop culture. Even Hollywood and the biggest mainstream publications had to pause and take note of this historic phenomenon.

Now, four months after its celebrated debut, the blockbuster single’s chart dominance has finally dissipated, which seemed to please Akademiks, an unashamed Drake fan.

“The biggest moment of Kendrick’s career is now fading away. Looks like he needs to diss Drake again to save his career,” Akademiks said to his five million Instagram followers.

Fans slam Akademiks for hating on Kendrick Lamar in favor of Drake, again

“It’s funny how this whole entire time Kendrick never said NOTHING [laughing emoji] the n—a did his thing then skated, nor did anybody from his team say anything [laughing emoji] but drake fans just won’t let it go, this is called proof of a loss,” one user penned.

A second person on IG surmised, “He did what he wanted them songs was a moment, he’s gone now till he’s back. What they was supposed to be #1 for the rest of the year come on.. we kno how it gonna go. But it’s running down yall chins B d—-t.”

A third follower opined: “Remember 1 month ago AK was salty and saying that Kendrick fans need to ‘Let It Go’ …. now look, AK is STILL using this battle for views and engagement … without this Topic AK page will drop down in views and engagement.”

And those were among the kindest of the fan clapbacks at Akademiks, as most are not suitable for a family publication.

Despite his unabashed bias towards Drake, the 33-year-old Jamaican-born Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, had to admit that Lamar systematically dissected Drake like a med school corpse in this clash of hip-hop titans.