NFL reportedly tells Kendrick Lamar ‘no’ on Drake diss song

Rumor has it that Drake filed a lawsuit against his own label in a desperate attempt to prevent Kendrick Lamar from performing the all-time rap blockbuster “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The murmurs are gaining steam as the NFL reportedly requested that Lamar avoid playing the chart-busting song during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show that is expected to be watched by more than 110 million people.

The NFL is faced with a quandary about ‘Not Like Us’

The New York Times outlines the conundrum that the NFL is facing about one of the most powerful and devastating rap diss tracks of all time. The newspaper contends that the NFL will not necessarily allow Lamar to perform the song due to a passage in the song that accuses Drake of being a pedophile.

However, the publication adds that Lamar, who is a certified musical savant, is ingenious enough to get the song worked into his show nevertheless.

The noise from the rumor mill has trickled down to the streets and folks are buzzing about it on social media.

Fans react to the rumors of a ‘Not Like Us’ ban

“Nahh Forreal tho if ‘Not Like Us’ gets removed from the Superbowl the crowd better be RAPPING THE WHOLE SONG for the Love of Culture and Hip hop & For Kendrick!” said a fan on X.

Because there may be some pushback from the penthouse suites at NFL headquarters, one user said, “atp kendricks only song at the superbowl better be not like us played six times in a row.”

A third respondent added, “I wonder if this whole lawsuit was just to try and block Kendrick from performing ‘Not Like Us’ at the Superbowl. The user continued, “Imagine being such a sore loser you’re forever gonna look like a p—y a– b—h now.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper is also expected to play such songs as “Squabble Up,” which is a danceable tune sampled from Debbie Deb’s monster hit “When I Hear the Music” from the 1980s.

Fans also anticipate Lamar performing “Like That” which shot up to the top of the Billboard charts like a bullet last year. Featuring Future and Metro Boomin, this is the song that kicked off one of the most influential rap beefs in hip-hop history.