Disney’s ‘Moana’ dazzles in new Pacific-inspired cruise show

Disney‘s theatrical legacy is entering uncharted waters with an innovative production of The Tale of Moana aboard their newest vessel, the Disney Treasure. This groundbreaking show joins an impressive lineup in the ship’s Walt Disney Theater, a grand venue seating 1,274 guests. During each seven-night cruise, passengers can experience three distinct productions, including the classic Beauty and the Beast, the playful Seas The Adventure featuring Goofy, and the crown jewel – an exclusive adaptation of Moana.

From screen to sea: reimagining a beloved story

The transformation of the 2016 animated film into a live stage production required creative problem-solving and careful consideration. Director Connor Gallagher faced the challenge of adapting scenes that originally relied heavily on animation and close-up shots. The solution came through innovative staging and effects that bring the ocean adventure to life in new and unexpected ways.

Authenticity takes center stage

At the heart of this production stands Kaena Kekoa, who embodies the role of Moana. Her journey with the show began uniquely in 2020, participating in initial rehearsals via Zoom from her home in Honolulu, Hawaii. This connection to the islands proves particularly meaningful, as the production team, led by Gallagher and co-choreographer Peter Rockford Espiritu, prioritized casting native Pacific Island and Polynesian performers in principal roles.

Breaking new ground in theatrical effects

The Tale of Moana pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in cruise ship entertainment. The production features spectacular technical achievements that rival Broadway productions, including:

A life-sized Te Fiti puppet that towers over the stage Revolutionary 4D effects featuring smoke-filled bubbles Dynamic staging elements including a full-sized canoe Immersive lighting that transforms the theater into an ocean setting Cutting-edge sound design that brings the Pacific to life

Cultural authenticity meets theatrical innovation

The production team’s commitment to cultural representation extends beyond casting. Before each performance, the cast participates in “E Hō Mai,” a traditional Hawaiian chant that serves multiple purposes. This ritual not only helps performers prepare vocally but also creates a spiritual connection to the story they’re about to tell.

Life behind the scenes

Performing on a cruise ship presents unique challenges for the cast. They must maintain the energy and precision of their performances while adapting to the motion of the ocean. The performers switch between different shows throughout the cruise, requiring exceptional versatility and stamina. After performances, the cast has developed their own methods of unwinding, with Kekoa finding solace in video games between shows.

A personal connection to the story

For many cast members, participating in The Tale of Moana represents more than just another role. Ainsley Hylton, who plays Maui, reflects on the importance of seeing Hawaiian culture represented in entertainment, drawing parallels to his experience watching Lilo and Stitch as a child. Kekoa embraces her position as a role model, particularly for young audience members who see themselves represented on stage.

Disney’s evolving approach to storytelling

The Tale of Moana represents a significant step forward in Disney’s commitment to diverse storytelling. The production demonstrates how cultural authenticity can enhance theatrical magic, creating an experience that resonates with audiences on multiple levels. This approach extends to other shows on the Disney Treasure, with Gallagher noting that even traditional productions like Beauty and the Beast feature the most multicultural cast ever seen on a Disney ship.

The future of Disney theater at sea

As Disney continues to expand its theatrical presence beyond Broadway and theme parks, The Tale of Moana sets a new standard for cruise ship entertainment. The production proves that authentic storytelling, technical innovation, and cultural representation can combine to create an unforgettable theatrical experience, even on the high seas.

The success of this production suggests a bright future for Disney’s theatrical ventures at sea, potentially paving the way for more culturally rich and technically ambitious shows across their cruise line fleet. As audiences increasingly seek authentic and meaningful entertainment experiences, The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure stands as a shining example of how to honor cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of theatrical innovation.