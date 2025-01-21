Judge Jackson honors heritage with jewelry at inauguration

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made waves at the 2025 presidential inauguration, not just for her position as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court but for the powerful statement she made through her fashion choices. Wearing a striking layered cowrie shell necklace and matching earrings, Justice Jackson’s look was a blend of elegance and cultural significance, resonating deeply within the African American community.

The significance of cowrie shells

Cowrie shells have a rich historical and cultural significance in Black and African heritage. Historically, these shells were used as currency in Africa, valued for their portability and resistance to counterfeiting. They symbolize wealth, power and spiritual protection. The National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights how cowrie shells were often worn as amulets to ward off harm, making them a powerful symbol of resilience and strength.

By choosing to wear cowrie shells, Justice Jackson not only adorned herself with a beautiful accessory but also embraced a piece of her cultural heritage. Her necklace served as a reminder of the struggles and triumphs of those who came before her, embodying the spirit of Black excellence and empowerment.

A visual statement of power

Justice Jackson’s layered cowrie shell necklace created a striking visual effect, framing her face and accentuating her natural beauty. The shells — reminiscent of armor — symbolized her readiness to face the scrutiny and challenges that come with being a trailblazer in a predominantly white institution. This bold fashion choice was not just about aesthetics; it was a statement of identity, pride and resilience.

The viral moment

Images of Justice Jackson from the inauguration quickly went viral, capturing the attention of social media users and celebrities alike. Her headshot — showcasing her radiant locs and elegant cowrie shells — became a symbol of Black beauty and strength. Actor Natasha Rothwell and comedian Loni Love were among those who celebrated her look, emphasizing the importance of her intentional accessory choice.

This moment was not isolated; it echoed the broader narrative of Black women making bold statements during the inauguration season. Figures like former First Lady Michelle Obama and Rep. Ayanna Pressley also made headlines with their choices to abstain from attending the events, highlighting that sometimes, not showing up can be a powerful form of protest.

Contextual significance

The timing of the inauguration on Martin Luther King Jr. Day added another layer of meaning to Justice Jackson’s appearance. It served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for civil rights and the importance of representation in positions of power. Cowrie shells have historically been used by Black women to make bold fashion statements, and Justice Jackson’s choice was a continuation of this tradition.

For instance, during the 2022 BET Awards, actress Novi Brown wore a stunning dress adorned with cowrie shells, which was celebrated for its femininity and cultural significance. Just as Brown’s outfit resonated with many, Justice Jackson’s choice at the inauguration spoke volumes about history, identity, and pride.

Justice Jackson’s appearance at the 2025 presidential inauguration was more than just a moment in time; it was a powerful statement about heritage, resilience and the ongoing fight for equality. Through her bold fashion choices, she reminded us all of the strength that comes from embracing our cultural roots. Black women everywhere took note of her impactful statement, recognizing that in the face of adversity, one can speak volumes without uttering a single word.

As we reflect on this moment, let us continue to celebrate the power of representation and the importance of honoring our heritage through every choice we make.