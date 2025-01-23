Content creators offered up to $5,000 to join IG, Facebook

Meta is offering popular content creators up to $5,000 to join Facebook and Instagram. The social media giant has launched the ‘Breakthrough bonus programme’ in a bid to encourage users from “third-party social apps” to make the move, which comes amid uncertainty surrounding rival platform TikTok.

On its Business Help Center, Facebook said: “If you’re accepted to the Breakthrough bonus program, you can earn up to $5,000 in total bonuses during your first 90 days.

“Meta will calculate the bonus based on an evaluation of your social presence.

“You’ll be paid through the Facebook payout account you set up during your application.”

To earn the monthly bonus, users have to “share at least 20 reels on Facebook and 10 reels on Instagram within 30 days of accepting the terms and conditions”.

Meanwhile, these reels need to be public, and they can’t be “promoted or boosted as ads”.

Meta also clarified that “cross posting across apps doesn’t count toward the bonus payout”.

Other conditions to earn the bonus include sharing reels “on at least 10 separate days within each 30-day bonus period”, as well as sharing “directly from each app using the Facebook Page and Instagram account you selected during the application process”.

The content also has to be original – rather than videos previously shared on other platforms – and follow the platform’s terms and policies related to monetization.

As well as being 18 and over and based in the US, users wanting to apply to be accepted onto the programme must be completely new to Facebook or Instagram.