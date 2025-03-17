Will.i.am reveals how TikTok transformed music

Will.i.am believes TikTok has transformed the music industry. The platform has become a primary channel for music discovery and has reshaped how artists connect with audiences worldwide.

The 50-year-old star – who is best known as the frontman of the Black Eyed Peas – believes the video-sharing app has had a much bigger impact on the music business than AI. The Black Eyed Peas have achieved remarkable success throughout their career, making Will.i.am a significant voice in discussions about industry changes.

“I don’t think anything can water down our industry any more than TikTok has,” Will explained speaking to Sky News. TikTok’s influence has been so substantial that music industry stakeholders now regularly factor TikTok trends into their strategic decisions.

The record producer observed that TikTok has changed how fans consume music. Will also believes the app has led record companies to reconsider what they’re looking for from an artist. This shift has fundamentally altered the relationship between creators and listeners.

“We used to listen to three-minute songs, now we’re down to nine seconds … TikTok and that algorithm, you know, changes what record companies are looking for, changes the architecture of the song … it’s watered down,” the chart-topping star said. Many industry professionals have noted similar concerns about attention spans and music composition in the digital era.

Meanwhile, Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill previously admitted that he feels “scared” of AI technology. Kings of Leon have established themselves as rock music stalwarts with a distinctive sound that has resonated with fans worldwide.

The 43-year-old star confessed to feeling a “little nervous” about AI’s ever-increasing influence on the music industry – although Caleb joked that he’s “kind of an old man”. His perspective represents the concerns of many traditional musicians facing technological disruption.

“I am scared of it though, I think, maybe, a little bit,” the musician told Sky News. “I’ve seen some stuff that makes me a little nervous.” These sentiments reflect broader conversations happening throughout creative industries about AI’s role in artistic expression.

Caleb also believes that AI isn’t necessary in order to recreate the Kings of Leon sound. The band’s authentic approach to musicianship stands in contrast to technologically driven production methods.

Caleb – who co-founded the popular band more than 20 years ago – explained: “As far as music, it doesn’t take AI to sound like us, my god. We’re still learning how to play, so our skill level is still very much achievable by just human beings. It’s not going to take aliens or artificial intelligence.” This statement underscores the value many artists place on human creativity and instrumental mastery.

These perspectives from established artists highlight the ongoing tension between traditional musicianship and technological disruption. The music industry continues to navigate this complex landscape where digital platforms and artistic expression intersect.

The conversation around TikTok‘s impact continues to evolve, with some industry veterans pointing to positive aspects including democratized access to audiences. The platform has undeniably created new pathways for artists to reach listeners without traditional gatekeepers.

Record labels have responded by adapting their strategies, developing specialized approaches to promotion that leverage short-form content and viral trends. This represents a fundamental shift in how music reaches audiences in the digital age.

Music education has also been affected, with increasing emphasis on digital literacy alongside traditional musical training. Young artists now develop skills that bridge conventional musicianship with contemporary digital promotion strategies.

Despite concerns about shortened attention spans, many artists are finding ways to use platforms like TikTok as entry points to deeper engagement with their work. The challenge lies in balancing accessibility with artistic integrity.

As the industry continues to navigate these technological shifts, artists like Will.i.am remain important voices in understanding how traditional musicianship and digital innovation can coexist. Their perspectives help shape conversations about preserving artistic value in rapidly changing environments.

The dynamic between social media platforms, artificial intelligence, and human creativity continues to redefine what it means to be a musician in the modern era, with implications that extend far beyond individual careers to the very nature of musical expression itself.