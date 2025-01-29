R&B royalty headlines Miami Gardens’ signature music fest

The Hard Rock Stadium will again transform into a musical haven as the 18th annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) festival returns March 8-9, 2025, featuring an extraordinary lineup that bridges generations of musical excellence.

Five-time Grammy Award winner Ms. Lauryn Hill headlines Saturday’s performances with her specially curated “Diaspora Calling!” set. The groundbreaking artist will share the stage with Fugees collaborator Wyclef Jean and rising star YG Marley, creating a unique fusion of hip-hop, reggae and soul that celebrates the African diaspora’s musical heritage.

Saturday’s lineup demonstrates the festival’s commitment to showcasing established and emerging talent. Rising star Doechii joins veteran performer Busta Rhymes, while artists Samara Cyn, Foggieraw, Mannywellz and Zion Marley round out the day’s diverse offerings.

Sunday’s performances are anchored by legendary R&B supergroup New Edition, whose influence on popular music spans four decades. The day features R&B royalty, including multiplatinum-selling artist Toni Braxton and acclaimed group Xscape.

DJ Cassidy brings his viral sensation “Pass the Mic Live!” to the festival, while reggae icon Beenie Man adds international flavor. Rising star Coco Jones, soul singer Kem and gospel powerhouse Tye Tribbett showcase the festival’s genre-spanning appeal.

The event includes a special Miami House Party Set by DJ Nasty, featuring Miami bass pioneer Uncle Luke, hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh, Mike Smiff, Pretty Porcelain, 69 Boyz and Yung Joc. Jazz enthusiasts can look forward to Jeff Bradshaw & Friends, featuring soul singer Eric Roberson.

The two-day event has become a cornerstone of South Florida’s cultural calendar, consistently drawing tens of thousands of music lovers from across the globe to Miami Gardens. Beyond the music, the festival celebrates Black culture through food, art and community engagement.

Tickets are available through the festival’s official website, jazzinthegardens.com, with options ranging from two-day general admission passes to two-day titanium level.

For more information about Jazz in the Gardens 2025, including the complete schedule and ticket options, visit jazzinthegardens.com.